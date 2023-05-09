Electrifying Family Trio: Opel Astra Sports Tourer Plug-in-Hybrid, Combo-e Life and Zafira-e Life

Relaxing and locally emission-free: Opel’s electrified estates and MPVs

So spacious: With room for up to eight or 4.9 m 3 of cargo volume

With kith and kin: “International Day of Families” on May 15

Whether for the drive to their kids’ football matches, or for the upcoming summer holiday trip – families with children need vehicles that meet a wide range of requirements. Cars that not only offer plenty of space as well as exciting design and leading technologies, but which are also electrified and therefore future-proof. Opel's "big" passenger cars are locally emission-free already today. From theto the people carrierand the comfortable "e-lounge on wheels", the, the Rüsselsheim-based brand offers a model to suit everyone. Thus, parents and their children can always be mobile in a practical, comfortable and responsible way – not only on the "International Day of Families" on May 15, but throughout the year.The current Opel Astra is a real eye-catcher – as a five-door hatchback as well as Astra Sports Tourer estate. It is no coincidence that the latest generation of the compact class bestseller from Rüsselsheim was awarded the “and, as a sporty and elegant estate, was also voted "FAMILY CAR of the Year 2022". It combines a bold and pure design including the characteristic Opel Vizor at the front with top technologies from the glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDPixel light to the Intelli-Drive assistance system. In addition, the latest generation of the Astra Sports Tourer is electrified for the first time. It can be driven locally emission-free from €42,480 (all prices incl. VAT in Germany) as a comprehensively equipped plug-in hybrid with 133 kW/180 hp system output and powerful 360 Nm of maximum torque (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 1.1-1.0 l/100 km, COemissions 25-23 g/km; each combined). This ensures responsible driving pleasure: thanks to the 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery the plug-in hybrid can cover up to 66 kilometres locally emission-free according to WLTP(EAER City according to WLTP: 72-76 km). And for longer holiday trips with suitcases and sports equipment, the electrified estate offers 516 to 1,553 litres of luggage space, which can be conveniently loaded via the tailgate that optionally opens and closes automatically with a foot gesture.Those looking for an even more dynamic drivealso order the new top-of-the-range(from €47,660). The "Grand Sport electric" estate delivers a superior system output of 165 kW/225 hp (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 1.2-1.1 l/100 km, COemissions 26-25 g/km; each combined) and brings this to the road via a chassis lowered by 10 millimetres and special KONI FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology. In addition, the newwill also be at dealerships later this year making it the first fully electric estate from a German manufacturer.Thealso represents a multi-talented offer for families. It can be ordered from prices starting at €43,050. Locally emission-free, extremely flexible and almost silent, it is a real everyday hero. With an output of 100 kW/136 hp and a maximum torque of 260 Nm, the Combo-e Life is perfect for shopping trips in the city as well as for driving across country. With its 50 kWh lithium-ion battery, the electric vehicle has a range of up to 285 kilometres according to WLTP. The battery can be recharged up to 80 percent in around 32 minutes at a public fast charging station with 100 kW direct current. In Germany, the electric car is equipped with a three-phase 11 kW on-board charger as standard.Loading the Combo-e Life is just as easy as recharging it. The people carrier offers access via two sliding doors and is available as a normal (4.40 metres) or XL version (4.75 metres) for five or optionally seven people. The normal version already offers a minimum load volume of 597 litres, while the Combo-e Life XL with long wheelbase comes with a minimum luggage volume of 850 litres. With the rear seats folded down, the all-electric everyday hero can hold up to 2,126 litresin the normal version and 2,693 litreswith the long wheelbase. The battery is accommodated under the floor of the vehicle to save space, so that passengers do not have to compromise on comfort. Occupants can also enjoy "heavenly" views thanks to the panoramic roof with electric sunshade. And the optional IntelliGrip adaptive traction system ensures best traction and stable handling on snow, mud or sand. This makes the Combo-e Life the ideal solution for people who want a vehicle that emits zero emissions while mastering all challenges – from big shopping tours to moving house and holiday trips with the whole family.Thepromises a truly electrifying travel and space experience. The battery-electric MPV combines all the strengths of a "lounge on wheels" with an electric, locally emission-free, quiet journey. In addition, many versions of the Zafira-e Life are suitable for multi-storey car parks with a vehicle height of 1.90 metres.Both the 4.95-metre-long Zafira-e Life "M", available from €63,250, and the 5.30-metre-long Zafira-e Life "L" offer space for up to eight people, shine with good handling and come with two sensor-controlled sliding doors that can be opened electrically from the outside with a foot movement towards the vehicle as standard. The Opel MPV also comes with a large tailgate and thus easy access to the load compartment: in the Zafira-e Life L this is up to 2.76 metres long, with a maximum load volume of 4.9 m. The folding backrest of the front passenger seat allows the transport of goods or sports equipment up to 3.50 metres in length.Comfort is a top priority in the Zafira-e Life: parents can make themselves comfortable on leather seats in the front that can be moved flexibly and easily via aluminium rails. Configurations with six, seven or eight leather seats are available. The front seats come with a heating and a massage function. In the six-seat configuration, there are four movable leather armchairs in the back – each with a comfortable seat width of 48 centimetres. The optional panoramic glass roof provides an unobstructed view upwards and thus an even more spacious feeling.With an output of 100 kW/136 hp and maximum torque of 260 Nm, the electric drive of the Zafira-e Life also ensures unrestricted suitability for everyday use. Customers can choose from two lithium-ion batteries with different capacities. Depending on requirements, a 75 kWh battery is available for a range of up to 322 kilometres (ideal for longer journeys) and a 50 kWh battery for a maximum of 224 kilometres according to WLTP. Thanks to their space-saving underfloor position, the batteries also lower the vehicle's centre of gravity thus improving driving characteristics. This can be noticed especially in corners as well as in windy conditions, making the journey even more pleasant. A state-of-the-art regenerative braking system, which allows the Zafira-e Life to recuperate energy when decelerating, makes the electric MPV even more efficient.