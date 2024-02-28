Electrification for All: New Opel Corsa Hybrid From €26,100

Electrified, smart, comfortable: Opel Corsa with 48-volt hybrid drive for the first time

Hybrid advantage: CO 2 emissions and consumption down, purely electric at low speeds

Well-equipped: Numerous state-of-the-art technologies plus hybrid-specific displays

Stylish small car bestseller: With Opel Vizor brand face and new cockpit design

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

2

Thehas been shining in new splendour for a few months now – more modern, digital and diverse than ever with the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face and. Opel is now expanding the drive range for the small car bestseller. The. The new Corsa Hybrid comes with extensive equipment with prices starting at €26,100 (all prices RRP including VAT in Germany).The system features a lithium-ion battery that is recharged automatically under certain driving conditions and new turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engines with 74 kW/100 hp and 100 kW/136 hp that have been developed especially for the hybrid application. The engines are coupled to a new electrified six-speed dual clutch transmission and a 21 kW/28 hp electric motor.Hybrid technology offers a wide range of advantages, especially for “electrification novices” who usually travel in urban environments: Compared to its purely conventional counterpart, fuel consumption and COemissions are reduced by around 18 percent, and Corsa Hybrid customers can drive locally emissions-free at low speeds in the city and enjoy a high level of driving comfort thanks to the optimal coordination of the system. Thanks to the compact design of the hybrid system, no space is lost in the interior – and drivers do not have to recharge their Corsa Hybrid from an external source such as a socket or charging station.“The new Corsa Hybrid enables everyday, economical driving pleasure with a sense of responsibility – simple, efficient and electrified,” said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel in Germany. “With the introduction of 48-volt hybrid technology, Opel offers a practical, easy, fuel-saving alternative to purely conventionally powered models without customers having to get used to it. The new Corsa Hybrid, which can be ordered now, complements the broad drive portfolio and is another important component in our electrification strategy.”Corsa Hybrid drivers can enjoy particularly efficient and user-friendly driving pleasure. Compared with the similar non-electrified Corsa 1.2 with eight-speed automatic transmission (fuel consumption in the WLTPcycle: 5.5-5.4 l/100 km; 124-121 g/km CO, both combined), the 74 kW/100 hp new Corsa Hybrid with the 48V technology (WLTPfuel consumption: 4.8-4.5 l/100 km; 108-101 g/km CO, both combined) can save nearly 1.0 l/100 km of fuel (around 18 per cent) and also reduce COemissions. The same applies to the Corsa Hybrid GS with 100 kW/136 hp, which is available from €30,190. Here too, fuel consumption and COemissions are reduced by around 18 percent to 4.7-4.6 l/100 km or 106-103 g/km COcompared to the non-electrified petrol counterpart (according to WLTP).The system offers advantages above all in city traffic. The electric motor assists the petrol engine especially under acceleration, e.g. when launching from a standstill. It also contributes torque, especially at low engine speeds, which benefits driving dynamics and COreduction. At low speeds, the electric motor also enables fully electric driving for up to one kilometre or up to 50 per cent of the time driven in the city (thanks to recuperation) – for example when manoeuvring. During deceleration, the petrol engine stops and the e‑motor acts as a generator to recharge the hybrid system's 48V battery. The compact and space-saving system is optimally coordinated to ensure the best performance at all times with the lowest energy consumption. Depending on their driving preferences, Corsa Hybrid drivers can also choose between the three modes Eco, Normal and Sport.In the interior of the Corsa Hybrid, occupants can enjoy the optional fully digital driver information display (standard on Corsa GS). As usual, it displays all important information clearly – with additional helpful hybrid-specific information. The numbers on the digital speed display shine white while the petrol engine is running. If this switches off and the vehicle is operated purely electrically, the display changes to blue. There is also a permanent power display (divided into Power, Eco and Charge) as well as a display that provides information about the energy flow between the battery, petrol engine and wheels as well as the battery charge status. And the most important data on the distance travelled, journey time, average consumption, remaining range and the percentage of the route driven purely electrically can be read via the trip summary display when the vehicle is switched off.Corsa Hybrid occupants are well connected with the new Corsa multimedia infotainment system including a 10-inch colour touchscreen. They are based on the integrated SnapdragonCockpit and Auto Connectivity Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.and enable, among other things, state-of-the-art graphics, multimedia and connectivity capabilities such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G. In addition, smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be wirelessly connected to the vehicle's multimedia systems and also recharged.Every new Corsa Hybrid has numerous technologies and assistance systems on board as standard, such as Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control as well as Active Lane Positioning, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Drowsiness Detection. There are also other optional electronic helpers that make driving and manoeuvring more relaxed. A highlight is the glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix light, which now has 14 LED elements and makes driving in the dark even safer. The range also extends to Side Blind Sport Alert and the new, high-resolution Panorama Rear View Camera.The new Opel Corsa Hybrid with a new, highly efficient 48-volt hybrid drive, additional top technologies and a clear, bold design including the Opel Vizor will be arriving at dealers soon.