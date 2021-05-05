Electric Sports Car Look-Alike: Rally Design Kit for Opel Corsa-e

- Yellow-black foil kit turns Corsa-e visually into a rally car
- Rally Design Kit developed with Opel partner SIGNal Design
- Foil set available for €890 Euro (excl. VAT)
“We recently delivered the first Corsa-e Rally cars to teams competing in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup. With the Rally Design Kit, customers and fans can now transform their production Corsa-e into an eye-catching replica of our real rally machine”, said Opel Motorsport Director, Jörg Schrott
Looks and performance go together: Corsa-e in rally look
Just like the rally car, the production Corsa-e also has a powerful 100 kW/136 hp electric motor. A strong 260 Newton metres of torque are available from the first squeeze of the accelerator. The Corsa-e sprints from zero to 50 km/h in less than three seconds and reaches 100 km/h in just 8.1 seconds. Thanks to its 50 kWh battery, it also has plenty of energy and a WLTP range of up to 337 kilometres1.
As a prerequisite for the Rally Design Kit, the Corsa-e must be painted white. The set is already available for €890 and can be ordered here. There is a discount if ten or more Rally Design Kits are ordered at once.
Experts should take care of the professional Corsa-e Rally look, ensuring a flawless appearance without annoying "bubbles" under the surface. The foil can be applied locally, but if preferred, the specialists from SIGNal Design can also take care of it for €1,320.
[1] Range determined according to WLTP test procedure methodology (R (EC) No. 715/2007, R (EU) No. 2017/1151). The actual range can vary under everyday conditions and depends on various factors, in particular on personal driving style, route characteristics, outside temperature, use of heating and air conditioning and thermal preconditioning.