Electric Sports Car Look-Alike: Rally Design Kit for Opel Corsa-e

Yellow-black foil kit turns Corsa-e visually into a rally car

Rally Design Kit developed with Opel partner SIGNal Design

Foil set available for €890 Euro (excl. VAT)

drivers can now make their production model look like thecompetition car. Together with Opel Motorsport and its partner SIGNal Design, the Opel design team has developed a special foiling set for the Corsa-e. Available at an attractive price of €890 (excl. VAT), theturns the “” title-holder into an electric sports car look-alike.“We recently delivered the first Corsa-e Rally cars to teams competing in the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup. With the Rally Design Kit, customers and fans can now transform their production Corsa-e into an eye-catching replica of our real rally machine”, said Opel Motorsport Director, Jörg SchrottJust like the rally car, the production Corsa-e also has a powerful 100 kW/136 hp electric motor. A strong 260 Newton metres of torque are available from the first squeeze of the accelerator. The Corsa-e sprints from zero to 50 km/h in less than three seconds and reaches 100 km/h in just 8.1 seconds. Thanks to its 50 kWh battery, it also has plenty of energy and a WLTP range of up to 337 kilometresAs a prerequisite for the Rally Design Kit, the Corsa-e must be painted white. The set is already available for €890 and can be ordered. There is a discount if ten or more Rally Design Kits are ordered at once.Experts should take care of the professional Corsa-e Rally look, ensuring a flawless appearance without annoying "bubbles" under the surface. The foil can be applied locally, but if preferred, the specialists from SIGNal Design can also take care of it for €1,320.