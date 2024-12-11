Electric Rally Partnership: Opel and ADAC Head into Fifth Season

Strong signal: First one-make electric Rally Cup ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” preparing for fifth campaign

Exciting schedule for 2025: Seven rounds in five countries, season finale once again in front of World Championship backdrop

Perfect platform: Around 140 participants from 22 countries have competed in the rally competitions of Opel and ADAC

Ever since the 2021 season, the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” has been proving that electric rally sport is not only dynamic and fascinating, but also sustainable and divers. When the participants face each other in the world's first electric rally one-make cup in their near-production, 100 kW (136 hp), exciting competitions are guaranteed. A recipe for success that is now entering the next round. Because Opel and the ADAC are sending a clear signal and hosting the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup for the fifth time in 2025.“The world’s first electric one-make rally cup has been successfully established. Our electric Opel Corsa Rally stands for pure driving pleasure. The development and implementation of this sustainable concept shows the pioneering spirit of Opel and ADAC. The importance of this unique competition is growing rapidly and is generating great interest at home and abroad – also thanks to the diversity of the field of participants,” said Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing at Opel. “I am delighted that we can announce the fifth season of this innovative racing series today. The next rally season with the schedule we are announcing today, will be very exciting again – there will be outstanding talent on display and a lot of exciting things will happen around our Cup.”“Together with Opel, we have taken on a pioneering role in making rallying sustainable. The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is the only electric rallying series aimed at promoting young talents. We are consistently pursuing this concept and look forward to continuing our successful cooperation,” said ADAC Sport President Dr Gerd Ennser.“We have successfully completed four seasons since 2021 and have proven that electric rallying works,” said Jörg Schrott, head of Opel Motorsport. “The partnership with the ADAC is also a prime example of successful grassroots work: since 2013, more than 140 participants from 22 nations have taken part in the Opel and ADAC brand competitions. The best made it to the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team and developed further at international level. Five driver titles in the Junior European Championship are evidence of the effectiveness of the joint promotion of young talents. I look forward to continuing the partnership.”The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup in particular shows the way to the future of rallying: this year the diversity in the field of participants was greater than ever. Participants from eight nations took part in the 2024 season, including a total of eight female drivers. The national motorsport federations of France (FFSA), Belgium (RACB) and the Netherlands (KNAF) use the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup as the perfect platform for efficiently promoting young talents.Deciding on the calendar for the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” 2025 proved to be challenging due to the growing popularity of the series. The requests from organisers in various European countries significantly exceeded the possible number of races. “Awareness of our cup at home and abroad has increased noticeably again. This applies equally to inquiries from organisers and potential participants,” said Jörg Schrott.The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup 2025 includes seven attractive races. As in the past three years, the season opener takes place as part of the ADAC Rallye Sulingen. This is also part of the German Rally Championship (DRM) as is the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg, which is moving from this year's August date to the last weekend in September 2025, and the ADAC Saarland-Palatinate Rally, which returns to the Cup calendar after a one-year break. Highlights such as the Vosges Grand-Est Rally and the Mont-Blanc Morzine Rally (both France) as well as the ELE Rally around Eindhoven in the Netherlands are also included. As a fitting end to the year, the Corsa Rally Electric will feature, as in the previous two years, as part of the Central European Rally in front of the stars from the World Rally Championship and an impressive fan backdrop.Registrations for the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” 2025 will open shortly.April 25/26 ADAC Rallye Sulingen DMay 23/24 ELE Rally, Eindhoven NLJune 14/15 Rallye Vosges Grand-Est, Gérardmer FAug 15/16 ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rallye, St. Wendel DSept 05/06 Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine FSept 26/27 ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, Lübbecke DOct 16 to 19 Central European Rally, Passau (WRC) D/A/CZ