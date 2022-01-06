E for emissions-free: Opel with Consistent Focus on Electrification

From 2022: Combo Life, Vivaro Combi and Zafira Life exclusively with electric drive

Opel is continuing to consistently roll out its electrification offensive in the New Year. Eleven Opel models will be electrified by mid-2022 – including Opel’s entire light commercial vehicle (LCV) range. En route to an emissions-free fleet, some models will exclusively be offered as battery-electric variants this year already. Customers can now order theandexclusively with an electric drive. In Germany, the state and manufacturers jointly subsidise the purchase of electric cars with up to €9,000. The innovation bonus is still valid in this form until the end of 2022. A corresponding application for the environmental bonus must be submitted to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control ().“There is no alternative to electrification. In the future, Opel will gain even more traction with environmentally friendly innovations. And what shows us the rapid change again very clearly: From 2024, we will offer an electrified version of every Opel model, without exception. In other words, the successors to Crossland and Insignia will also be electrified. Our statement is clear: From 2028, we will exclusively sell battery-electric vehicles in Europe,” said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz.In the coming months, the new generation of the Opel Astra will be the linchpin of the Rüsselsheim-based brand’s electrification offensive. After celebrating its premiere in September 2021, the newwill arrive at customers in the spring – and will be available as aright from the start. In 2023, the purely battery-electric Astra-e will complete the range. The emissions-free product portfolio with the Blitz already ranges from thelightweight vehicle to the largevan.The Opel Combo-e Life and the Opel Zafira-e Life are already very successful in the market. Both MPVs are powered by a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor. With its 50 kWh lithium-ion battery, the Combo-e-Life achieves a range of up to 280 kilometres in accordance with the WLTP, depending on the driving profile, outside temperature and use. When necessary, it takes around only 30 minutes for the battery to reach 80 per cent state-of-charge at a public DC fast charging station.With the large Opel Zafira-e Life, the customer can choose between a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery (231 kilometres range according to WLTP) and a battery with 75 kWh for a first-class range of up to 329 kilometres according to WLTP. The Zafira-e Life is available in three vehicle lengths with space for up to nine people.In addition to plug-in hybrid and battery-electric models, Opel can also already offer a plug-in fuel cell electric vehicle. Theis based on the existing battery electric, the “International Van of the Year 2021”. The newcomer has a fuel cell drive combined with a plug-in battery and with full tanks of hydrogen, the driving range is more than 400 kilometres (WLTP). The first Opel Vivaro-e HYDROGEN off the production line will begin its emissions-free work in the fleet of the German manufacturer of premium domestic appliances,However, Opel is not only on the way to a CO-neutral future with its models and drive alternatives – something the brand is currently proving at several locations. This year, Opel and Stellantis are pushing ahead with the plans to build the battery cell gigafactory in Kaiserslautern. And in Rüsselsheim, the project is taking shape to transform the Opel headquarters into a green campus as the future German headquarters of Stellantis.