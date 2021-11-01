E-Mobility for All: New Opel Rocks-e from €7,990 in Germany

Beginning of SUM-era: Sustainable Urban Mobility, attractively priced

SUM-triple: Electric quadricycle as Opel Rocks-e, Rocks-e Klub and Rocks-e TeKo

SUM for teenagers with AM driving licence1: New electric city vehicle as “My first Opel”

The newSUM (ustainablerbanobility), the German carmaker’s first all-electric quadricycle, is now available to order in Germany. With an entry-level price of only €7,990 (all RRP including VAT in Germany), the Rocks-e is the battery-electric vehicle that nearly any driver can afford. In addition, the financing rate will be similar to that of a monthly ticket for local public transportation. The Rocks-e can already be driven in Germany by young people from 15 years of age who hold the AM driving licence“With the opening of the order books for our new Opel Rocks-e we make the transition to electric mobility simple and affordable for everyone, from urban commuters to novice drivers”, says the head of Opel Germany, Andreas Marx. “No superfluous extras, the Rocks-e is pure emissions-free mobility. With bold and pure design, extremely compact dimensions and an appearance that is both functional and unconventional.”Just 2.41 metres long, 1.39 m wide (excluding exterior mirrors) and weighing only 471 kilograms (including traction battery), the Opel Rocks-e is the entry-ticket to electric mobility, especially for beginners. As it is officially classified as a light motor vehicle or quadricycle, teenagers as young as 15 yearsare allowed to drive the Rocks-e with the AM-class driving licence in Germany.Even the €7,990 entry-level variant already offers a range of up to 75 kilometres (WLTP), which can be covered at up to 45 km/h. This makes it ideal for everyday city traffic, and with a turning circle of only 7.20 m, the Rocks-e can also master tight corners and fit into small parking spaces.The 5.5 kWh battery of the Opel Rocks-e can be fully recharged in around 3.5 hours via a household socket. The accompanying three-metre-long charging cable is permanently housed in the vehicle and simply pulled out of the passenger door when needed. Opel offers an adapter for charging at a public charging station.Typical for the Rocks-e is the two-tone look of the front and rear, as well as the new Opel Vizor brand face. The side sills and bodywork further underline the robust appearance. The doors on both sides (which are closed from the inside by straps in Opel yellow) are identical. The passenger door swings forward as usual, while the driver's door swings backwards in the opposite direction.The Opel Rocks-e Klub and Opel Rocks-e TeKno (€8,790) are even more distinctive. The wheels of both variants carry “x-Style” caps and also feature vertical black stripes on the doors. Additional eye-catchers are grey bodywork of the Rocks-e Klub and the yellow front and rear skid plates of the Rocks-e Tekno. The individual colour schemes continue in the interior, with correspondingly coloured storage nets and hooks for shopping bags, as well as grey or yellow inserts around the instruments and centre console. Even the seams of the floor mats display the same characteristic colour.With a smartphone-holder on the centre console and DAT connectivity, the Rocks-e Klub and Rocks-e Tekno are prepared to provide infotainment. Hands-free Bluetooth functionality for the smartphone is optionally available.All three Rocks-e variants share the same optimal packaging within the compact dimensions. The two seats are slightly offset to each other so that the front passenger has comfortable legroom and the driver can move their seat lengthwise. Headroom is ample, even for people more than 1.90 m tall. In addition to the hook for bags, the Rocks-e offers a luggage volume of up to 63 litres in the passenger footwell. In addition, objects such as sport bags can be stored in the compartments behind the seats. Thanks to the large windows, Opel Rocks-e drivers enjoy good all-round visibility, and a bright, pleasant interior atmosphere is provided by the standard panoramic glass roof, exceptional for a vehicle in this price category.The new Opel Rocks-e is available to order online in Germany from the comfort of home. Selected Opel dealers will offer consultation, test drives and support for the online ordering process. Deliveries of the first vehicles to dealerships will begin before the end of this year.