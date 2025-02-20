DVN Award 2025 for Intelli-Lux HD Light in New Opel Grandland

‘Best Front Lamps 2025’: Adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light with more than 50,000 elements

Expert vote: Driving Vision News community and interested parties honour pioneering lighting innovations with DVN Award

Awards ceremony: Philipp Roeckl, Global Lead Complex Lighting at Stellantis, accepts award in Munich

Rüsselsheim. The newsets standards with top technologies such as the industry-leading. This is also confirmed by the expert audience of. The Opel Grandland has now been honoured with the prestigiousin thecategory of the online vote. Philipp Roeckl, Global Lead Complex Lighting at Stellantis, accepted the award on behalf of Opel at the current DVN symposium in Munich.‘With the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light, we have developed a pioneering system for the new Opel Grandland. For the first time, the headlights have more than 50,000 individual elements, enabling high-resolution light distribution that is always appropriate to the situation. This not only increases comfort for the driver, but also the safety of all road users. We are delighted that the DVN community has honoured this with the DVN Award 2025,’ said Philipp Roeckl at the awards ceremony.is a network of leading experts in the fields of lighting technology, driver assistance systems, lidar and vehicle interiors. In newsletters, reports and workshops, it regularly provides information on technological developments and innovations in this specialised field. At this year's DVN Awards, numerous lighting innovations were up for election in six categories.The Opel Grandland’s ultra-modern Intelli-Lux HD light turns night into day for the driver and precisely illuminates the route and surroundings. Depending on the prevailing traffic situation, the camera detects road users in front and oncoming traffic and the Intelli-Lux HD light cuts them out even faster and more precisely than previous matrix light technologies. The ‘light tunnel’, i.e. the area left out by the light beam, is narrower than before, while the rest of the street and the surrounding area is better lit. In this way, the system delivers even brighter and more even light distribution without dazzling others.Scientific studies prove the benefits for safety. Objects in front of the vehicle can be detected around 30 to 40 meters earlier at a speed of 80 km/h than with conventional halogen headlights. This allows the driver to react to the potential obstacle between one and two seconds earlier – valuable time to avoid an impending collision.At the same time, all automatic Intelli-Lux functions, from city and country road light to cornering light and bad weather light, have been improved and taken to a new level. The light cone in front of the vehicle can be completely digitally adjusted using more than 50,000 pixels, so that it intuitively guides the driver's perspective along the road when cornering. In addition to the digital adjustment of the light cone, depending on the turning angle, an additional light module is activated on the corresponding side of the vehicle. It illuminates the side of the road even better and thus prevents “black holes” when cornering. In bad weather or fog mode, Intelli-Lux HD factors in the possible glare effect caused by rain-soaked streets and adjusts the light intensity accordingly in order to reduce this effect for oncoming traffic.In addition, the high-resolution light technology not only protects the eyes of other road users, but also those of the Grandland driver. The system recognises traffic signs appearing on the road and dims the LEDs so that the reflection of the signs does not glare the driver. And ‘tourist mode’ ensures that the Intelli-Lux HD light can use its full performance and all functions even when driving in countries with left-hand traffic.Finally, the new animations in the form of graphic videos that are projected in front of the vehicle to greet and bid farewell to Grandland occupants provide a first impression of what lighting developments will be possible in the future.Above all, it is not only the innovative Intelli-Lux HD light which is setting standards. The new Opel Grandland also stands out at first glance with its unmistakable style – especially in the dark. The new light signature of the Opel brand face makes a decisive contribution to this: the new 3D Vizor integrates the Opel Blitz, illuminated for the first time, and the innovative “edge light” technology, which extends across the entire width of the vehicle, in one flowing element.