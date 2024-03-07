Covers all Bases: Opel’s Exciting Battery-Electric Portfolio

Efficient, locally emissions-free and versatile: All-electric passenger cars from Corsa Electric and Mokka Electric to Astra Electric and Zafira Electric

Electric mobility for two: Rocks Electric enables individual mobility from the age of 15 1

Without compromise: New generation of Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric light commercial vehicles

Clear electrification strategy: New Frontera Electric to arrive later this year

Anyone looking for the right vehicle for everyday, locally emissions-free mobility need look no further than Opel’s comprehensive portfolio. The German brand already offers 15 electrified models – many of them fully electric. The portfolio ranges from the smallto the bestsellingandto people carriers such as the newand. This means that Opel has everything from quadricycles to spacious passenger cars in its range – and what's more, the newis one of the first battery-electric estates on the market.In addition, business owners can also find the right model for almost every purpose at Opel. The new generation of Opel commercial vehicles is currently being launched with theandleading the way in terms of sustainable transportation solutions. They all have a class-leading range of state-of-the-art assistance systems and make no compromises in terms of loading volume and capacity in everyday working life.And the brand with the Blitz will continue down the path of consistent electrification this year – the. Opel will offer at least one purely electric model in every carline by the end of the year. One of the newcomers will be the completely newSUV, which will also be available as a battery-electric vehicles.It's not for nothing that the Opel Corsa has beenin recent years. It impresses with its characteristic design including the Opel Vizor brand face, space for up to five people and technologies that make every journey more relaxing. In addition, it offers locally emissions-free driving pleasure in two versions: customers can choose from two battery-electric performance levels. With the new 115 kW/156 hp drive and 51 kWh battery, up to 405 kilometres (according to WLTP) can be covered between charging stops. With the 100 kW/136 hp and 50 kWh battery variants, up to 357 kilometres (WLTP) are possible. And even when theneeds recharging, only a short pitstop is necessary. At a 100 kW direct current fast charging station 80 percent of the battery capacity can be recharged in around 30 minutes. And ordering the small car bestseller is now particularly worthwhile – the Corsa Electric is currently available as a special edition “Yes” in the dynamic GS look at a highly attractive price of just €29,990 (RRP including VAT in Germany).With its bold and pure design, theis an extraordinary eye-catcher. In addition to the proven electric drive with 100 kW/136 hp and 260 Newton meters of torque, it has also recently been introduced with 115 kW/156 hp and a new 54 kWh battery. This means that instead of up to 338 kilometres, Mokka Electric drivers can now travel up to 407 kilometres in accordance with WLTPwith zero local emissions – an improvement of 20 percent! As with all fully electric Opel models, the battery is installed in the underbody. In this way, no space is lost in the passenger or luggage compartment and the Mokka Electric is firmly planted to the road – for pure driving pleasure with responsibility!The latest generation of the compact class bestseller Opel Astra also ensures this. While many other electric cars are limited to 150 km/h or 160 km/h, the Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric can reach a top speed of 170 km/h – and it's pleasantly quiet and light-footed. Thanks to their compact packaging, both the five-door and the estate are real lightweights in their segment. This also helps ensure that passengers in theand thecan travel up to 418 kilometres and 413 kilometres (according to WLTP) respectively without stopping – and all this while enjoying the highest level of comfort, optionally with AGR-certified ergonomic active sports seats, and an intuitively operated Pure Panel cockpit including the latest infotainment technology and the latest generation of glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDPixel Light.As one of the first fully electric estates on the market, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is a pioneer in its segment. The fact that it is a true all-rounder that combines sporty styling with locally emissions-free driving is also demonstrated by its loading qualities: the luggage compartment of the Astra Sports Tourer Electric, which is suitable for everyday use, work and travel, offers 516 litres of loading volume. When the seats are folded down, the capacity increases to up to 1,553 litres. Not only can it safely carry numerous suitcases and work utensils, but it can also take more voluminous items such as transport boxes. But no matter what the load, packing the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is pleasantly easy thanks to the 60-centimetre low loading sill.The new Opel Combo Electric and Opel Zafira Electric are also perfect for leisure, vacation or as shuttle vehicles. All of this with the outstanding comfort and maximum safety: The two newcomers have up to 18 assistance systems that make every journey more relaxing. These include features such as the high-resolution 180-degree rear-view camera and new features such as full LED headlights and even class-leading Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix Light available for the Combo.The new, which will be available to order shortly, is the ideal family vehicle. Customers can choose from two vehicle lengths: The 4.41-metre version offers space for up to 5 people, while the 4.76-metre version (Combo XL) can optionally accommodate up to seven passengers in three rows. If desired, the Combo Electric offers additional flexibility with three individual seats in the second row. Depending on the seating configuration, the newcomer offers between 775 (Combo) and 4,000 litres (Combo XL; up to the roof) of load volume. The unique access option to the cargo area via the separately opening window in the tailgate and the horizontally foldable passenger seat backrest are particularly practical when loading the vehicle. Soon, occupants will be able to travel up to 343 kilometres (according to WLTP) on a single charge – around 60 kilometres more than the outgoing model. This is made possible by the further development of the fully electric drive train and the highly efficient heat pump, which helps to conserve battery range in low temperatures.The newis available with either a 50 kWh or 75 kWh battery. With the further developed 75 kWh battery, a range of up to 350 kilometres (WLTP) is possible between charging stops. The large people carrier is available in two lengths (4.98 metres and 5.33 metres) and offers space for up to eight people. If desired, it can be particularly comfortable in the rear with four independent, vis-a-vis seats. Sensor-controlled, electric sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle make it easier to get in and out of rows two and three. The new Zafira also offers load volume ranging between 1,500 litres and 4,900 litres. Further practicality is provided by the new Zafira Electric’s height – at just 1.90 metres it is fully suitable for underground car parks.The Opel Rocks Electric is the smallest battery-electric vehicle in Opel’s portfolio. Agile, locally emissions-free and, above all, accessible for young people over the age of 15, the Rocks Electric is the ideal vehicle for affordable individual mobility. The smart entry-level electric quadricycle with space for two and a panoramic glass roof as standard offers a range of up to 75 kilometres which can be covered at up to 45 km/h. And with a turning circle of just 7.20 meters, the 2.41-metre short and just 1.39-metre wide (without exterior mirrors) Rocks Electric can be easily handle tight corners or fit into small parking spaces. And the electric quadricycle is an unconventional eye-catcher – also because the two doors are designed identically. The passenger door swings forward as usual, while the driver's door swings backwards in the opposite direction.Elsewhere, Opel’s electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) line-up is equally impressive – as shown by the by the recently launched newand. All the newcomers that can already be ordered have one thing in common: They bring a breath of fresh air to the LCV segment with new styling – they have the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face for the first time. The highlights of the further developed, modern-looking cockpits include new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible infotainment systems, which can be used to wirelessly connect and charge the corresponding smartphones. Colour touchscreens up to 10 inches in size guarantee the best overview without distraction and easy operation. A wide range of state-of-the-art electronic helpers also ensure maximum safety. The new Movano Electric has up to 22 assistance systems on board, which enable level 2 automated driving for the first time in the long history of the series.All this is combined with the usual light commercial vehicle qualities. Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric continue to offer the full operational capability of their counterparts with conventional drives. Thanks to state-of-the-art battery technologies and improvements such as increased drive efficiency, all three models have class-leading locally emissions-free battery-electric ranges: the new Combo Electric can travel up to 346 kilometres between charging stops, the Vivaro Electric up to 350 kilometres and the Movano Electric with 200 kW/272 hp, 410 Newton meters of torque and 110 kWh battery even up to 420 kilometres according to WLTPIn addition, the three LCV models score with exemplary loading volumes as well as loading and towing capacities. As a panel van, the new Combo Electric offers up to 4.4 mof loading volume. Class-leading payloads of up to 780 kilogrammes and a trailer load of up to 750 kilogrammes are class-leading. Depending on the version, the new Vivaro Electric can load up to 6.6 mand shoulder more than 1.2 tons. And the largest of the commercial vehicle trio, the Opel Movano Electric, boasts a cargo volume of 17 mwhich is enough for five Euro pallets.Opel customers can already choose from a wide range of battery-electric, locally emissions-free models for leisure, family and work. At the same time, the German brand is consistently pushing forward the transition to electromobility in its anniversary year. The new Opel Frontera and the next generation Opel Grandland with fully electric variants will soon add to Opel’s extensive electric portfolio.