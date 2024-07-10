Class-Leading Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for New Generation Opel Light Commercial Vehicles

State-of-the-art: Extensive ADAS range for new Combo, Vivaro and Movano

Safer turning and manoeuvring: Dynamic Surround Vision

Segment-leader: ADAS of new Movano reaches level 2 automated driving

Light commercial vehicles are used by busy people in a wide range of fields. Whether it is gaining access to construction sites, transporting parcels or large equipment – LCVs are flexible, modern workhorses. Drivers of the newand, as well as of their combustion-engine siblings, will therefore appreciate the multitude of available Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that relieve stress and make working life safer.Manoeuvres in confined spaces are a frequent requirement for light commercial vehicles. In such situations drivers want to know exactly what is going on behind and to the side of their vehicle – for their own safety as well as that of others. To give drivers a better view of their immediate surroundings the new Opel Combo and Vivaro are available with Dynamic Surround Vision.Dynamic Surround Vision combines two cameras – one located above the rear doors and another under the passenger-side exterior mirror – with a high definition rear view mirror. The two images (of the area behind the vehicle and – when activated by the indicator stalk – the side blind-spot) are displayed in the rear view mirror. Drivers of the new Opel Combo and the Vivaro can therefore manoeuvre and make turns with higher safety and a significantly reduced risk of overlooking other vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians.Improved all-around vision is just one of the one of the class-leading benefits provided by the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for the new Opel Combo and Vivaro. The list of up to 18 electronic helpers (many as standard) for both models also includes Intelligent Speed Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Advanced Emergency Braking and Driver Attention Alert. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) as an option makes longer journeys additionally relaxing.Adaptive Cruise Control is also one of the up to 21 ADAS that make the new Opel Movano the leader in its segment. In addition, the combination of ACC with Lane Centring, Traffic Jam Assist and electric power steering make the new Movano one of the first vehicles in its class to achieve level 2 automated driving.Level 2 automated driving means that Opel’s heavy duty LCV can brake, accelerate and steer itself at speeds of up to 30 km/h – provided that the driver’s hands remain on the steering wheel at all times. Therefore, the driver does not need to operate the accelerator or brakes through slow moving traffic but instead remains alert and ready to take over when needed.Drowsiness Alert in the new Opel Movano helps the driver remain alert at all times. The system warns the driver to take a break after longer periods at the controls. The new Movano’s comprehensive list of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is completed by additional equipment such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Forward Collision Alert with Emergency Braking and Parking Assist.LCV users have a lot to do. Opel knows this and acts accordingly. The new generation of light commercial vehicles, Combo, Vivaro and Movano, from the brand with the Blitz has an exceptionally wide range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that take the stress out of an already demanding job and make it safer too.