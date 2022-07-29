Christophe Mandon Appointed Head of Sales at Opel/Vauxhall

With effect from September 1, 2022, Christophe Mandon is appointed Head of Sales at Opel/Vauxhall, reporting to Opel CEO Florian Huettl. Mandon currently is responsible for the Commercial Management of all Stellantis’ brands in the Middle East and Africa Region.



“I am looking forward to working with Christophe Mandon who is a sales and marketing manager with wide international experience. Together we will continue the sustainable growth in Europe and develop additional international opportunities,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.



“Opel and Vauxhall are tradition-rich brands that I will be proud to represent. We will continue to drive our electrification offensive forward. We have excellent new products like Mokka, Grandland and Astra, and together with our business partners we want to delight our customers”, said Christophe Mandon.



Christophe Mandon held various senior management positions in the automotive industry at Groupe PSA and Stellantis, such as Groupe PSA CEO for Spain and Portugal. Over the last two decades, he has also gained international experience in France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco. Mandon holds a degree in International Politics from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Lyon and a Sales & Marketing Master from EM Lyon Business School, France.