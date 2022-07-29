Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 910094

Opel Automobile GmbH Bahnhofsplatz 65423 Rüsselsheim, Deutschland http://de-media.opel.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Harald Hamprecht +49 6142 772300
Logo der Firma Opel Automobile GmbH

Christophe Mandon Appointed Head of Sales at Opel/Vauxhall

(lifePR) (Rüsselsheim, )
With effect from September 1, 2022, Christophe Mandon is appointed Head of Sales at Opel/Vauxhall, reporting to Opel CEO Florian Huettl. Mandon currently is responsible for the Commercial Management of all Stellantis’ brands in the Middle East and Africa Region.

“I am looking forward to working with Christophe Mandon who is a sales and marketing manager with wide international experience. Together we will continue the sustainable growth in Europe and develop additional international opportunities,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.

“Opel and Vauxhall are tradition-rich brands that I will be proud to represent. We will continue to drive our electrification offensive forward. We have excellent new products like Mokka, Grandland and Astra, and together with our business partners we want to delight our customers”, said Christophe Mandon.

Christophe Mandon held various senior management positions in the automotive industry at Groupe PSA and Stellantis, such as Groupe PSA CEO for Spain and Portugal. Over the last two decades, he has also gained international experience in France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Morocco. Mandon holds a degree in International Politics from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Lyon and a Sales & Marketing Master from EM Lyon Business School, France.

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2022, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.