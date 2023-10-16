Bolder, Purer, More Diverse: New Edition of Best-Selling Small Car

State-of-the-art: Best-selling small car with Opel Vizor brand fascia, new cockpit and numerous technologies

Alternative: New 115 kW/156 hp electric motor and up to 405-kilometre range (WLTP 1 )

Stable pricing: Corsa Electric to lease from €169/month or order from €34,650 (RRP incl. VAT) in Germany

Mobility for everyone: Entry-level Corsa for less than €20,000

Coming soon: New Corsa as first Opel model with 48V hybrid drive

2

2

Rüsselsheim. The new Opel Corsa has arrived – more modern, more digital and more diverse than ever. The best-selling small car, which recently celebrated its world premiere at the 2023 IAA Mobility in Munich, impresses with its new styling including the characteristic Opel Vizor brand fascia at the front and the confidently placed nameplate at the rear. The best-selling small car of 2021 and 2022 in Germany and the United Kingdom will be at dealerships as of October.State-of-the-art technologies make the drive more relaxed. The optional fully digital cockpit – based on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies – features a new intuitive infotainment system with colour touchscreens up to 10 inches in size. The adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED Matrix Light, which the Corsa brought to the small car segment in 2019, has been further developed and now comprises 14 LED elements.“High tech” can also be found under the hood. The Corsa Electric is now available with a more powerful motor as well as a new battery that enables a driving range of up to 405 kilometres in the WLTP cycle. In addition, the new Corsa will soon become the first Opel with a 48-volt hybrid system. With power units ranging from all-electric to hybrid and highly efficient combustion engines, the new Corsa therefore offers customers an unrivalled choice of drivetrains.Notwithstanding all the new features and equipment, prices remain similar to previous levels. In Germany, the new Corsa Electric is available at an entry price of €34,650 (RRP incl. VAT, excluding subsidies) – exactly the same as before. Alternatively, the new Corsa Electric can be leased in Germany for as little as €169 per month – exactly the same rate as for the combustion engine version.Customers who prefer a conventional powertrain can order the best-selling small car for an attractive price of only €19,800 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany). Under the hood, the entry-level model variant is powered by an efficient 55 kW/75 hp petrol engine (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 5.4-5.3 l/100 km, COemissions 120 g/km; both combined).Every new Corsa already has numerous technologies and driver assistance systems as standard equipment. The list includes forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection; lane-keep assist; and drowsiness alert. Additional electronic “helpers” make driving and manoeuvring safer and more relaxing. The offer extends to flank guard and the new, high-resolution panorama rear view camera. The design of the new Corsa is also more modern and more stylish, with the unmistakable Opel Vizor at the front and the nameplate located proudly in the centre of the tailgate.Customers who prefer to drive electrically and locally emissions-free can choose from two all-electric drivetrains: a new option with 115 kW/156 hp and up to 405 kilometres range as well as the proven variant with 100 kW/136 hp and a further improved range of up to 357 kilometres (WLTP); and with 260 Newton metres of maximum torque available from a standstill, both versions of the Corsa Electric deliver high driving enjoyment.In addition to the Corsa’s usual standard equipment, the electric versions feature a digital driver information centre, the Multimedia Radio (compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) with colour touchscreen, automatic climate control, a 7.4 kW onboard charger, regenerative braking, a heat pump and 16-inch “Diamond Cut” light alloy wheels.Thanks to numerous new features, the Corsa also creates a modern feel-good atmosphere in the interior. The highlight is the optional fully digital cockpit with new infotainment (subject to model variant) including the integrated Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies. For the first time, wireless smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected via the Multimedia system and charged wirelessly.