Bold, Pure, Unmistakeable: Order Books Open for New Opel Rocks

Electric quadricycle in new guise: All-electric Rocks now with black Opel Vizor, white Blitz and light grey body

Young and free: Locally emissions-free mobility on four wheels from the age of 15 in Germany 1

Attractive price: Newcomer available from prices starting at €7,990 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Young, innovative and locally emissions-free: With the, young people from the age of 15(in Germany, minimum legal age varies by country) can enjoy independent, individual electromobility in a relaxed manner – for prices that do not break the bank. The light motor vehicle is available from €7,990 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany). The newcomer will also be available at leasing rates comparable to the cost of a monthly public transport ticket. With its affordable positioning combined with the refreshed design including characteristic black Opel Vizor, the new Rocks proposes an interesting entry to the Opel line-up.For the entry-level price or leasing rate, customers can look forward to an attractive overall package in the form of the Opel Rocks Edition: The smallest Opel offers an electric range of up to 75 kilometres, which can be covered at speeds of up to 45 km/h. The Rocks can be charged via any normal household socket. The corresponding charging cable is integrated behind the passenger door and can be easily pulled if necessary. With a turning circle of only 7.20 metres, drivers can steer the 2.41-meter-short and just 1.39-meter-wide (without exterior mirrors) Rocks through tight curves or access small parking spaces. With its fresh styling, the electric light motor vehicle is once again an unconventional eye-catcher – also because the two doors are identical in typical Rocks design. The passenger door swings forward as usual, while the driver's door swings backwards in the opposite direction.Inside, the Rocks has space for two people. The Rocks steering wheel is an eye-catcher: It now perfectly reflects the Opel Vizor with a white Opel Blitz on a black background. In addition, the Rocks is focussed on the essentials: The closed body has heating, ventilation and – unusual for a vehicle of this class – a panoramic sunroof as standard. Like the side windows and rear window, it is made of tempered safety glass. Furthermore, the Rocks’ modern LED headlights ensure better visibility in rain or darkness.Elsewhere, ordering the Opel Rocks is straightforward and simple. Customers in Germany can configure and order the light motor vehicle on