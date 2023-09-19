Best-Looking Small Car: New Opel Corsa Wins “autonis”

“Best New Design 2023”: Small car bestseller Corsa clearly ahead of rivals

Trophy lift: Opel head of communications, Harald Hamprecht, accepts award

Exciting design: New Corsa with Opel Vizor front and fully digital cockpit

Independent jury: More than 14,500 readers of auto motor und sport cast their votes

The Opel Corsa is not only the best-selling small car of 2021 and 2022 in Germany and the United Kingdom. With its new appearance, including the characteristic Opel Vizor brand fascia and fully digital cockpit, it is now officially the best-looking in its market segment. This has been confirmed by more than 14,500 readers of, the German car magazine, who voted the newthe “Best New Design of 2023”. An overwhelming majority of 53.7 per cent of the votes in the “Small Car” category went to the bestseller from the brand with the Blitz. The “autonis” design award therefore goes to Opel for the second time in succession. Last year, thewon the prize in the “Mini Cars” category with a similarly convincing result.“The new Opel Corsa is bold and pure inside and out; it combines practicality with driving pleasure and arouses emotions. Also, it already drives purely electrically and gives our electrification offensive major impetus. At Opel we are very pleased about the clear vote,” said Opel Vice President of Communications, Harald Hamprecht, who accepted the award during the awards ceremony in Stuttgart.The new Opel Corsa recently celebrated itsat the IAA Mobility in Munich and thrilled the public there. As the Corsa Electric, it comes in two performance levels: with 100 kW/136 hp and a range of up to 354 kilometres and now with 115 kW/156 hp and up to 402 kilometres of locally emissions-free driving fun (according to WLTP).The designers have made the small car bestseller look even sharper and more modern. The most striking feature in the front view is the unmistakable Opel Vizor, the characteristic brand fascia of all new Opel models. The black Vizor stretches across the Corsa front and seamlessly integrates the grille, the LED headlights at the sides and the Opel Blitz logo in the centre in one visual element. In the side view, the “cut” C-pillar appears to make the roof literally float over the vehicle. And at the rear, the Corsa's name now appears confidently in the centre of the tailgate. The Corsa also creates a modern, feel-good atmosphere in the interior. The highlight here – both visually and technically – is the optional fully digital cockpit with new infotainment.The new Opel Corsa’s combination of state-of-the-art technologies and pure, uncompromising design also convinced the readers of. For the 18th time, they chose their design favourites online. A total of 14,507 participants cast their votes this year. There were 105 new models in 11 classes to choose from.