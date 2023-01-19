Award-winning Opel Vehicles in 2022: From Astra to Zafira-e Life

“Astra-nomical”: “Golden Steering Wheel 2022” 1 and numerous “Car of the Year” awards for Opel compact class bestseller

Innovative propulsion concept: “40 th KS Energy and Environment Award” for Vivaro-e HYDROGEN

Rocks-e: Autonis Award for “Best Design Novelty” for the innovative light motor vehicle

Crosscamp Flex: “Connected Car Award” for future campervan based on Zafira-e Life

2022 was a truly “Astra-nomical” year for Opel. The models with the Blitz once again proved to be equally popular with customers, experts and specialist juries. This is demonstrated by sales successes such as the, which was the most popular small car in 2022 according to official figures from the KBA (Federal Motor Agency), or the, which was the best-selling electric vehicle in its segment in Germany in autumn. Further proof is offered by the numerous awards Opel received for its innovative models, technologies and solutions – with thefor the newandleading the way. In 2022, almost every model in the Opel line-up received at least one award.“Emotional, suitable for everyday use and above all electrified - this is already normal at Opel today,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “Models like the new Astra, the Grandland or the Mokka show how we inspire people with future-proof mobility solutions. This is only possible with an exemplary team performance, and this is recognised by experts and customers alike with numerous awards. Thank you for that!”At the beginning of 2022, Opel received the “The ONE” award for “Most Reputable Passenger Car Brand of the Year” in Turkey. Approachable, innovative and with great attention to detail, the Opel Corsa has been hugely popular for more than. The small car bestseller received several awards last year on the important British market: It was named "Best Fleet Supermini" by Fleet World, "Used Small Car of the Year" as well as "Used Car of the Year 2023" across all classes by Carbuyer. The Opel Mokka was named "Car of the Year 2022" in Latvia, "Irish Small SUV of the Year 2022" in Ireland and received the "Erin Baker Award" in the United Kingdom for the battery-electric Mokka-e.In the autumn, another great honour was bestowed on Opel when the new Astra took the. And Opel brand ambassador Jürgen Klopp couldn’t hide his delight when seeing his own new Astra for the first time, stating: “Wow, there it is”. With its attractive design, top technologies and electrified for the first time as a, the compact class newcomer from Rüsselsheim convinced the readers of AUTO BILD and BILD am SONNTAG as well as the expert jury both as a five-door hatchback and as a Sports Tourer estate. The latest generation of the bestseller prevailed against strong competition and won one of the most prestigious awards in the automotive industry as “Best Car up to €50,000”. It thus completed an extraordinary serial success for Opel: After thein 2020 and thein 2021, the coveted award went to Rüsselsheim for the third time in as many years. However, as a true “champion”, the new Astra generation does not rest on its laurels. The independent GCOTY expert jury of the “German Car Awards” also voted the Astra. And the Astra Sports Tourer estate has already won the “FAMILY CAR of the Year” award.Elsewhere, thealso impressed the public wits completely new, completely different and completely electric approach to urban mobility. The innovative light motor vehicle for two brings a breath of fresh air to its segment – with a style that is exceptional in every respect. And thus, the readers of auto motor und sport voted the Rocks-e “Best Design Novelty of 2022” in the “Mini Cars” category with an overwhelming majority.And Opel’s large models added further trophies. The readers of AUTO BILD and COMPUTER BILD recently cast their votes and awarded the “Connected Car Award 2022” to the Crosscamp Flex, an electric campervan planned on the basis of the. In addition, the best-selling battery-electric, winner of “International Van of the Year 2021” now also carries the title of “Irish Van of the Year 2022”. And the innovativereceived the “40KS Energy and Environment Prize” in Germany.