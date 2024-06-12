Award-Winning Campaign? “Yes, of Corsa!”

10 awards: Art Directors Club Germany recognises innovative campaign in multiple categories

Jury rating: “An unexpected banger that brings a breath of fresh air to both the Opel brand and car advertising”

Hugely popular: Opel Corsa best-selling small car in Germany in last three years

Launched in October 2023, the international advertising campaign for the Opel Corsa is continuing to make waves and turn heads. At this year’s annual ADC (Art Directors Club Germany) Awards the “” campaign developed alongside Opel’s creative agency Jung von Matt Havel picked up no less than 10 awards, making it the seventh best work out of 753 entries.“Are we very proud of the success and recognition that our award-winning campaign has received at the 2024 ADC awards? ‘Yes, of Corsa!’ ‘Yes, of Corsa!’ puts our bestselling small-car at the centre of an electropop campaign that’s fresh, entertaining and completely disruptive. From its viral soundtrack to its world-making cinematography, the campaign has delighted audiences globally and sets the bar and tone for all of Opel’s future ads, as we continue our brand mission to make electric mobility, fun, exciting and affordable for all,” said Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing at Opel and Vauxhall.“We couldn't be prouder of this great success. Behind this result is a great product. A courageous team. A simple and fresh idea and great craft. I would like to thank everyone involved at Jung von Matt Havel, Opel, and all our partners,” said Daniel Schweinzer, Managing Director atJung von Matt Havel.The campaign is designed to be young, digital, and viral in nature, appealing to those in search of easy and exciting electric mobility. The campaign features a catchy and memorable soundtrack, with cinema-style vignettes, that pose questions such as “Does it have a lot of range?”, “Does it charge fast?”, or “Is it fun to drive?” The answer to all these questions is a resounding “Yes, of Corsa!”"Bold, loud, surprising, fresh, edgy. The work throws its doors wide open, picks up the target group and takes them on a trip. An unexpected banger that brings a breath of fresh air to both the Opel brand and car advertising," was the reasoning behind the numerous awards from the jury.The Corsa continues to offer and democratise the latest in advanced technology including new Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix Light headlamps with 14 LED elements, ergonomic massaging seats, a new generation Multimedia Navi infotainment system, and the latest in driver assistance features.It is therefore no surprise that the best-selling small car remains a mainstay of the German brand’s portfolio. It has been sold around 14.6 million times since its original introduction in 1982 and remains hugely popular to this day. The Corsa was the best-selling small car in Germany in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and continues to hold a strong position in its segment this year.