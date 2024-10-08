Available Soon: Prices For New Opel Grandland Start at €36,400

Order books open on October 10: Grandland Hybrid available for €36,400, plug-in hybrid for €40,150 and Grandland Electric from €46,750 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Ultra-modern highlight: New Intell-Lux HD light with over 50,000 individual elements

Versatile, clever, spacious: Up to 1,645 litres of boot space, additional cabin storage compartments such as new semi-transparent Pixel Box carry 36 litres

STLA Medium platform: New architecture enables electric range of up to around 700 kilometres (WLTP 1 )

German Energy: Designed, engineered and made in Germany

Thecelebrated its world premiere in Eisenach this spring. The general public could see it up close for the first time at the festivities marking 125 years of automotive production in Rüsselsheim. Customers will be able to order the top-of-the-line SUV “made in Germany” from October 10 and will have a choice of three electrified drivetrains. Prices for the new Grandland Hybrid with 48-volt technology start at €36,400 (all prices RRP including VAT in Germany). Alternatively, customers will be able to opt for the plug-in hybrid variant for prices starting at €40,150. And the Grandland Electric will also be available with a 157 kW (213 hp) electric motor, 345 Nm of torque, 73 kWh battery (net capacity) and a locally emissions-free range of up to 523 kilometres (WLTP) from €46,750. Furthermore, the battery-electric SUV will be offered with 82 kWh battery (net capacity) and a locally emissions-free range of up to 582 kilometres (WLTP) in the extensively equipped GS trim for prices starting at €51,950. But that is not all. The new Grandland is the first Opel based on the BEV-native STLA Medium platform. With the 97 kWh battery, which will be available soon, the Grandland Electric will be able to cover up to around 700 kilometres (WLTP) between charging stops. One thing all Grandland variants have in common: They all offer numerous innovative technologies, clever features and sustainable solutions along with a stunning appearance thanks to the new 3D Vizor – which even comes with illuminated Blitz emblem in the GS trim.“With the groundbreaking Opel Experimental study, we gave a preview of the future of our brand. The new Opel Grandland, which will be available to order shortly, makes many visionary innovations a reality for customers It is a bold, clever and pure SUV that was designed and engineered in Rüsselsheim and is built in Eisenach. And the future-proof drive portfolio leaves nothing to be desired,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.Stylish and dynamic, spacious and versatile with a fully electrified drivetrain portfolio – this is the new Opel Grandland. The new top-of-the-line SUV brings visions to life – starting with the design. The 3D Vizor with illuminated Blitz logo proudly sitting at the centre immediately attracts the eye while the permanently illuminated “OPEL” lettering at the rear makes a clear statement.The visual highlights underline the impressive stance of the largest Opel SUV. The new Grandland generation has a vehicle length of 4.65 metres, a width of around 1.93 metres and a height of 1.66 metres. This makes the new Grandland 173 millimetres longer, 36 millimetres higher and 49 millimetres wider than its predecessor. This increase in size benefit both the passengers and the luggage compartment. The 2,795-millimetre long wheelbase and the long roofline which flows into the tailgate increase the space available. Passengers in the second row benefit from 20 millimetres more legroom. The rear seats can be folded down 40:20:40 and thus, create a load volume of up to 1,645 litres.In the cockpit the slightly driver-oriented 10- or 16-inch central display and high centre console generate a sporty feeling. Behind the steering wheel, a discrete wide and fully digital cluster provides essential information, allowing the driver to focus on the pleasure of driving and, in combination with the Intelli-HUD head-up display, avoiding the need to take their eyes off the road. Drivers also have the option of triggering the Pure Mode. This reduces the content on the driver information cluster and the central display and ensures even less distraction when driving at night or at high speeds. In typical Opel tradition, frequently used settings such as climate control can also be operated intuitively via a few remaining buttons.The ergonomic seats with individually adjustable side cushions, certified by Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V., also ensure pure and, above all, relaxed driving pleasure. The patented Intelli-Seat ergonomics feature is already standard on all front seats. A special slot in the middle of the seat reduces pressure on the tailbone and increases driving comfort, even on long tours on the motorway. And true to Opel’s “Greenovation” approach, 100 per cent of fabrics and coverings in the interior are made from materials with recycled content.Practical and innovative solutions such as the Pixel Box, which comes as standard depending on the trim level, also make the journey more enjoyable. With the illuminated translucid glass and the fabric wrapping, this element not only enhances the visual appeal of the console – it is also highly functional. The wireless smartphone charger is located behind the glass so that devices can be charged while being stored safely. The constant visibility of the smartphone also helps to ensure that it is not forgotten in the vehicle when leaving the Grandland. Storage compartments such as the phone pockets in the backrests of the front seats or the large storage under the central console which also accommodates a 12V socket represent further clever storage space.Elsewhere, Opel’s new top-of-the-line SUV comes with an extensive array of driver assistance systems including Automatic Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Adaptation, and In Crash Braking. Parking and manoeuvring is also made easier by park pilots at front and rear, the rear-view camera with automatic cleaning function and the 360-degree Intelli-Vision camera. And the glare-free Intelli-Lux HD light, which for the first time in the new Grandland has more than 50,000 elements, increases safety when driving in the dark.Opel demonstrates its “Greenovation” approach by using recycled materials in the interior, not using chrome and purely offering electrified drivetrains. This approach not only benefits the climate, it is also good for the driving performance of the new Grandland – the first Opel to benefit from the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, which was specifically designed for battery-electric models. The new Grandland has particularly flat battery packaging as well as numerous energy-saving features including the heat pump, which is standard in Germany. With the Grandland Electric, which will be available from prices starting at €46,750 and including a 73 kWh battery (net capacity), up to 523 kilometres (WLTP) can be covered between charging stops. For €51,950 the Grandland Electric will be available in the extensively equipped GS trim with an 82 kWh battery and the range increases to 582 kilometres (WLTP). The 97 kWh battery will soon be able to cover up to around 700 kilometres (WLTP) with zero local emissions. And if the Grandland does need to be recharged, it takes less than 30 minutes to charge to 80 percent of the battery capacity at a public fast charging station.At the same time, Opel gives everyone who does not currently want to drive a battery-electric vehicle a choice of alternatives. Although the STLA Medium platform is optimised for electric cars, it can also accommodate other drives. Alternatively, customers can also choose the hybrid with 48-volt technology. It comes with a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine with 100 kW (136 hp) as well as 21 kW (28 hp) electric motor and electrified six-speed dual clutch transmission (from €36,400). The plug-in hybrid comes with 143 kW (195 hp) system output and 350 Newton meters of torque (€40,150). Regardless of the drivetrain, the Grandland always combines dynamic and comfortable driving pleasure thanks to its chassis which, on the electric and plug-in versions even comes with advanced frequency selective damping technology as standard.