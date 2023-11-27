Animal-Free Materials: Vegan Interior Trims from Opel

Vegan for all: Vegan interior trims for Opel cars and light commercial vehicles

Emotional, electric, efficient, sustainable – these are key characteristics of Opel’s approach to individual mobility of the future. The German carmaker already offers 15 electrified models. Next year, the brand with the Blitz will offer at least one electrified variant of each carline. And from 2025, all newly launched Opel models will be available purely as battery-electric vehicles. The push towards electromobility is one cornerstone of Opel’s ambition of providing sustainable mobility – another is increasing its vegan offer to include vehicles from all segments.Vegans have more to choose from than just the food they eat or the clothes they wear. They can also choose to drive “vegan” vehicles from Opel, whose product portfolio is full of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with interior trims that are made of vegan materials. In addition to being free of animal products, the synthetic leathers and vegan materials also meet the same high standards for appearance and haptic quality as conventional trims.All the interior trims offered in various current Opel battery-electric vehicles are exclusively vegan. These include the new, which recently celebrated its dealership debut, the, which made its world premiere at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September, theand thequadricycle.In addition, the base trims of numerous current Opel models and model variants are also vegan:Opel already has an attractive line-up of “vegan” vehicles for customers who want to apply the animal-free lifestyle to their own mobility. With the global market for vegan products expected to continue growing steadily and Opel pushing to provide increasingly sustainable mobility solutions across its portfolio, newly introduced models from the brand with the Blitz will expand the vegan offer still further in the future.