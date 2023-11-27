Animal-Free Materials: Vegan Interior Trims from Opel

- Vegan for all: Vegan interior trims for Opel cars and light commercial vehicles
- Vegan locally emissions-free: Trims of many battery-electric Opels exclusively vegan
- Vegan outlook: Use of vegan trims will increase in future
Vegans have more to choose from than just the food they eat or the clothes they wear. They can also choose to drive “vegan” vehicles from Opel, whose product portfolio is full of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with interior trims that are made of vegan materials. In addition to being free of animal products, the synthetic leathers and vegan materials also meet the same high standards for appearance and haptic quality as conventional trims.
All the interior trims offered in various current Opel battery-electric vehicles are exclusively vegan. These include the new Opel Corsa Electric, which recently celebrated its dealership debut, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric, which made its world premiere at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September, the Opel Astra Electric and the Opel Rocks Electric quadricycle.
In addition, the base trims of numerous current Opel models and model variants are also vegan:
- Opel Astra with combustion engine or plug-in hybrid drive
- Opel Astra Sports Tourer with combustion engine or plug-in hybrid drive
- Opel Zafira Life Electric
- Opel Combo Life Electric
- Opel Combo Electric
- Opel Vivaro
- Opel Movano