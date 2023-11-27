Kontakt
Animal-Free Materials: Vegan Interior Trims from Opel

  • Vegan for all: Vegan interior trims for Opel cars and light commercial vehicles
  • Vegan locally emissions-free: Trims of many battery-electric Opels exclusively vegan
  • Vegan outlook: Use of vegan trims will increase in future
Emotional, electric, efficient, sustainable – these are key characteristics of Opel’s approach to individual mobility of the future. The German carmaker already offers 15 electrified models. Next year, the brand with the Blitz will offer at least one electrified variant of each carline. And from 2025, all newly launched Opel models will be available purely as battery-electric vehicles. The push towards electromobility is one cornerstone of Opel’s ambition of providing sustainable mobility – another is increasing its vegan offer to include vehicles from all segments.

Vegans have more to choose from than just the food they eat or the clothes they wear. They can also choose to drive “vegan” vehicles from Opel, whose product portfolio is full of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles with interior trims that are made of vegan materials. In addition to being free of animal products, the synthetic leathers and vegan materials also meet the same high standards for appearance and haptic quality as conventional trims.

All the interior trims offered in various current Opel battery-electric vehicles are exclusively vegan. These include the new Opel Corsa Electric, which recently celebrated its dealership debut, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer Electric, which made its world premiere at the IAA Mobility in Munich in September, the Opel Astra Electric and the Opel Rocks Electric quadricycle.

In addition, the base trims of numerous current Opel models and model variants are also vegan:
  • Opel Astra with combustion engine or plug-in hybrid drive
  • Opel Astra Sports Tourer with combustion engine or plug-in hybrid drive
  • Opel Zafira Life Electric
  • Opel Combo Life Electric
  • Opel Combo Electric
  • Opel Vivaro
  • Opel Movano
Opel already has an attractive line-up of “vegan” vehicles for customers who want to apply the animal-free lifestyle to their own mobility. With the global market for vegan products expected to continue growing steadily and Opel pushing to provide increasingly sustainable mobility solutions across its portfolio, newly introduced models from the brand with the Blitz will expand the vegan offer still further in the future.

Opel is one of the largest European car manufacturers and a leader in the reduction of CO2 emissions thanks to its extensive electrification offensive. The company was founded by Adam Opel in Rüsselsheim, Germany, in 1862 and started building automobiles in 1899. Opel is part of Stellantis NV, a global leader created for the new era of sustainable mobility. Together with its British sister brand Vauxhall, the company is represented in more than 60 countries around the globe, continuing to enter new international markets. Opel is currently consistently implementing its electrification strategy to secure sustainable success and ensure that the future mobility demands of customers are met. By 2024, a battery-electric variant of each Opel model will be available.
