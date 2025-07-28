Additional Power and Range, Same Price: New Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer Plug-in Hybrid

New: Now with 144 kW (196 hp) system output and electrified seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

Additional range: Electric range of up to 83 kilometres (combined (EAER) acc. to WLTP 1 ) with 17.2 kWh battery

Order books open: Astra Plug-in Hybrid from €38,460, Astra Sports Tourer Plug-in Hybrid from €39,960 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Rüsselsheim. Sporty, elegant, practical, comfortable and highly efficient: these are the qualities that distinguishand. In addition, the compact class bestsellers offer a variety of drives like no other Opel model. Battery-electric, as a plug-in hybrid, with a highly efficient combustion engine and also as a hybrid with 48-volt technology – customers have the full choice, which is now becoming even more attractive. Because from now on,. The advantages for customers are manifold: With 144 kW (196 hp), the new plug-in hybrid offers an increase in output of 11 kW (16 hp) compared to the previous version. At the same time, a larger battery enables additional electric range; Consumption and energy demand, on the other hand, are reduced. And thanks to the new transmission, drivers and passengers enjoy more driving comfort.“For those who want to drive particularly dynamically and responsibly at the same time without already being fully electric, the new plug-in hybrid in the Astra and Astra Sports Tourer is exactly the right choice. 144 kW (196 hp) of system power and 360 Newton metres of torque promise brisk driving pleasure. In addition, with the plug-in hybrid customers have the advantage of conserving energy for when it is required. For example, they can switch to purely electric operation in the city. This gives them the freedom to always choose their preferred drive type,” said Opel Germany brand boss Patrick Dinger.The new Astra Plug-in Hybrid is now available for prices starting at €38,460 – and thus not a cent more expensive than before. The starting price for its estate counterpart, the Astra Sports Tourer Plug-in Hybrid, is also unchanged at €39,960 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany). The compact-class models thus complement the brand's modernised plug-in hybrid portfolio. The newis also available with the next-generation plug-in hybrid drive.Those not yet ready to go on all-electric holiday trips, but wanting to commute or drive into the city with zero local emissions, can simply choose the highly efficient plug-in hybrid drive for the Opel Astra and Astra Sports Tourer. With 144 kW (196 hp) of system output and 360 Newton metres of maximum torque in combination with the new electrified seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, driving pleasure is guaranteed. The five-door accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds (Sports Tourer: 7.7 seconds); the top speed is 225 km/h.The exemplary interaction of the combustion engine and electric motor ensures balanced performance. The 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine has an output of 110 kW (150 hp). The electric motor of the front-wheel drive car now contributes up to 92 kW (125 hp) instead of 81 kW (110 hp). For emissions-free operation in city traffic and urban areas, the electric mode can simply be selected. Thanks to the increased battery capacity of 17.2 kWh (instead of 12.4 kWh previously) the all-electric and thus locally emissions-free range in accordance with WLTPis up by 26 kilometres to up to 83 kilometres. The new 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine also provides exemplary figures, further reducing fuel consumption. For example, the Astra and Astra Sports Tourer plug-in hybrids require only 12.7-13.1 kWh of electricity and 2.2-2.4 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres(previously 16.3-16.5 kWh of electricity and 1.3 litres).The new electrified seven-speed dual-clutch transmission increases driving comfort. In contrast to the six-speed dual-clutch transmission used in the hybrid with 48-volt technology, it has an additional gear and has been optimised for the higher performance of the plug-in hybrid.In addition, the new Astra Plug-in Hybrid comes with numerous modern technologies and comfort features as standard in every variant. They range from the multimedia infotainment system, each with a ten-inch colour touchscreen and driver information display, to wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, to the keyless start system ‘Keyless Start’.