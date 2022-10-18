AGR-Certified Opel Seats: Optimum Ergonomics for Every Journey

Decades-long Opel philosophy: Seats must offer support as well as comfort

Top of the line: State-of-the-art GSe performance seats will lead Opel’s AGR offer

Wide range: AGR seats for Opel Astra, Crossland and Grandland

Opel’s offer of ergonomic seats certified by(“Aktion Gesunder Rücken” – Campaign for healthy backs, an independent German association promoting research related to back-pain prevention) is extensive and a key component of the German carmaker’s customer-centric approach to mobility. Today, Opel buyers can already order ergonomic AGR seats on the new, Opeland Opel. However, seat development at Opel never stands still and the next stage will soon be available in the form of all-new performance seats unique to the– certified, of course, by AGR.At Opel, car seats must not only provide comfort, they must also support the occupant’s back; throughout the journey and especially when driving longer distances. It therefore comes as no surprise that the innovative German brand (which this year celebrates its) was the first to offer back-friendly seats in the mid-size segment in 2003, with the first seal of approval from the ergonomics experts at AGR for the Opel Signum.The new GSe performance seats represent the youngest developments in healthy seating technology from Opel. Trimmed in black Alcantara, the stylish front seats in the Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe feature especially high upper wings. The unique construction with fully integrated head restraints also displays a distinctive grey accent-stripe electro-welded onto the backrest – a high-precision technology used for the first time on a series production car. Also unique to the GSe is the stitched pattern at the base of the backrest and on the seat cushion, while the unmistakable yellow-on-black GSe logo adorns the top of the seatback.Opel already offers a variety of AGR seats with a choice of comfort or more sports-oriented contours. To enable the driver and the front passenger to adopt a comfortable and back-friendly seating position for any journey, AGR seats offer 10 adjustments for the driver and six for the co-driver. Regardless of the seat contour, the multitude of adjustable parameters – many electrically operated on the driver’s seat – include sliding range, height, tilt, backrest tilt, thigh support, lumbar support and seat cushion tilt, as well as heating for the cold season.The comfort of AGR driver’s seats can be further enhanced – depending on the model variant – with ventilation. In addition, the memory function particularly comes in handy when sharing driving duties over long distances.With AGR-certified seats, Opel drivers always have the comfort they want and the support they need, regardless of the journey’s type or duration.