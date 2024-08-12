ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg: Overall Leader Luca Pröglhöf Wins After Tough Fight

Around Lübbecke: Fifth round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”

Season victory number four: Austrian Pröglhöf extends his lead in the overall standings

Electrifying experience: Actresses Gesine Cukrowski and Lina Helfrich thrilled by the ride in the Opel Corsa Rally Electric

Luca Pröglhöf is unstoppable in the 2024. Perfectly guided as always by co-driver Christina Ettel, the 25-year-old Austrian celebrated his fourth win of the season at the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg and extended his lead in the overall standings to 42 points. “That was hard work,” sighed Pröglhöf, who had started the fifth of eight rallies of the season feeling unwell. “We had to give everything from start to finish and couldn't afford to make any mistakes. But that's how I like it best – fighting hard and celebrating hard at the end.”In fact, the Austrian had to work much harder for his triumph than he did in his. In addition to the leader of the rankings, who was the fastest in four of the 10 special stages over a total of 101 kilometres, Christian Lemke put in an impressive performance with four best times. In the end, the 24-year-old and his co-driver Jan-Eric Bemmann crossed the finish line in second place, 12.9 seconds behind Pröglhöf, and thus jumped up to fourth place in the overall table. “After the setbacks of the last rallies, this second place is really good,” said the. “We showed that we have the speed to fight at the front if everything goes right.”Second in the rankings remains Frenchman Anthony Rott, who climbed onto the winners' podium again with his brother Adrien in third place. “I'm satisfied, but not extremely satisfied. There's still a little bit missing, but we're getting closer,” commented the Alsatian. Fourth place went to Spaniards Alex Español Jove/Daniel Rivera De La Red, who, like the Rotts, also set a best time. Johannes Wittenbeck also drove a strong rally. The German and his co-driver Maximilian Kugler got off to a perfect start in the rally with the second fastest time in SS1 and maintained a fast pace, which ultimately gave them the best result of their cup career with fifth place. “Simply fantastic,” beamed Wittenbeck. “We were well prepared and had agreed for the first time that I would not find out any times, but would just drive at my own pace. I could feel in the cockpit that things were going really well. We are very happy!”Kilian Nierenz and Milena Raithel came sixth, although they did not receive any points as guest starters on their debut in the world's first electric one-make rally cup. “It was great fun! The car is super, we got better and better and felt right at home in the cup right from the start. We definitely want to be there next year,” said Nierenz.Claire Schönborn also made an impeccable debut in the cup. The 25-year-old German, who has made a name for herself as a fast hill climb driver, made an excellent start to her first rally alongside her experienced co-driver Lisa Kiefer, finishing sixth in the first special stage. On the second day, the rally novice also completed the demanding asphalt stages without making any major mistakes and ended up in eighth place. This made Schönborn the second-best woman in the field behind the Belgian Lyssia Baudet and her co-driver Lea Sam Caw Freve.Actresses Gesine Cukrowski and Lina Helfrich were enthusiastic about their visit to the ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, which was marked by many strong impressions in the Opel service park as well as at the spectator points along the rally special stages. The highlight for mother and daughter was the ride alongside Opel racing legend Volker Strycek in the right seat of the VIP Corsa Rally Electric, which as course car drove ahead of the cup participants on the special stages.The sixth round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” will take place on September 6 and 7. The teams will then meet at the Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine at the foot of the highest mountain in the Alps.1. Pröglhöf 165 points.2. Rott 123.3. Español 96.4. Lemke 71.5. Chalvin 68.6. Hangodi 64.7. Baudet 63.8. Wittenbeck 53.9. Pottier 38.10. Melse 37.11. Kamermans 16.