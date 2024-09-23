ADAC Opel Rally Electric Cup 2024: Chance for Pröglhöf to Lift Title

- Rallye Coeur de France: Seventh round of the 2024 ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe“ season on September 28 and 29
- Up for grabs: Austrian Luca Pröglhof can take the take in penultimate race
- Strong opposition: Two guest drivers from France and Belgium
“I have prepared as well as I can for the Rallye Coeur de France because I would obviously like to win the title early,” said Luca Pröglhöf, who, as always, will have his trusted co-driver Christina Ettel by his side. “I will try to drive my own race again, not look at times and concentrate fully on our performance. We don't want to put any pressure on ourselves because a rally can be over quicker than you'd like. The main goal is to finish and take points. If we manage to win the title early, even better, because then we would not be under any pressure in the final race of the season. The Rallye Coeur de France is new for everyone. We are in good spirits and looking forward to it!”
Meanwhile, Christian Lemke and his co-driver Jan-Eric Bemmann, who have already collected 30 points for a race win twice this year, will be fully focussed on their individual victory. And there are also two strong guest drivers: 20-year-old Frenchman Arthur Roché usually starts in the Stellantis Rallye Cup France and is in fourth place in the interim standings. Tom Rensonnet has much more international experience. The 26-year-old Belgian is currently ranked 5th in the FIA Junior World Championship. Rensonnet and his French co-driver Manon Deliot will pilot the Corsa Rally Electric used by Opel Belgium and the Royal Belgian Automobile Club RACB, which Lyssia Baudet normally drives.
The Rallye Coeur de France takes place around the small town of Vendôme, 180 kilometres southwest of Paris. A total of eight special stages over 100 kilometres await participants on both rally days. The action starts on Saturday (September 28) at 11:32 a.m. with four tests before the 100 kW (136 hp) rally electric cars roll into the parc fermé at around 5:30 p.m. Day 2 will start at 10:37 a.m. with four more special stages. The finish in Vendôme should be reached at 6:46 p.m. Motorsport fans can follow the electrifying events in central France via live timing on www.opel-motorsport.com.
Standings ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” after 6 of 8 rounds:
1. Pröglhöf - 189 points.
2. Rott - 148 pts
3. Español - 122 pts
4. Lemke - 105 pts
5. Chalvin - 80 pts
6. Wittenbeck - 73 pts
7. Hangodi - 66 pts
8. Baudet - 65 pts
9. Pottier - 50 pts
10. Melse - 37 pts
11. Kamermans - 33 pts
12. Bayer - 20 pts
13. Felke - 13 pts
14. Den Hartigh - 12 pts