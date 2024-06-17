ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup

Exciting battle between the electric rally teams at the Rallye Vosges Grand-Est

With the victory, Austrian Luca Pröglhöf extends his lead in the standings

Locals Anthony and Adrien Rott move up to second place in the overall classification

With his second win of the season, Luca Pröglhöf has extended his overall lead in theAlongside his co-driver Christina Ettel, the 24-year-old Austrian won at the Rallye Vosges Grand-Est ahead of the two local teams Julien Casale/Pierre Delorme and Anthony and Adrien Rott. In fourth and fifth place, two women's teams, Emma Chalvin/Emy Ailloud-Perraud (France) and Lyssia Baudet/Pauline Denis (Belgium), braved the adverse conditions on the challenging roads around Gérardmer. The skies opened their floodgates again and again, which made the choice of tyres a tricky matter.The exciting duel between Pröglhöf and guest driver Casale was decided on the penultimate special stage by a puncture on the Opel Corsa Rally Electric of the 29-year-old from Merville, who is competing in the Stellantis Rally Cup France this season. The result of the fourth special stage on Sunday morning showed just how close it was at the top: after 26.02 extremely demanding kilometres, Pröglhöf and Casale were separated by just three tenths of a second.“It was really tough,” said Pröglhöf. “We got off to a great start and were able to maintain a fast pace on both days without having to take unnecessary risks. You could see from the whole field how quickly you can get a puncture, and of course a bit of luck is also involved. But I really enjoyed the special stages again and we are of course delighted with our second win of the season.”“I had a lot of fun with my first experience in the Corsa Rally Electric. The car is nice to drive and the Cup is well organized. The puncture was of course annoying, but we can live with second place. I hope we can come back at some point,” summed up Casale, who did not receive any points as a guest driver. The Rott brothers secured the 25 points for second place and moved up to second in the interim classification. “That's great, of course, we're happy to take the points,” said driver Anthony Rott happily. “Unfortunately, we damaged a shock absorber and the suspension on Sunday afternoon, which meant we could no longer fight for victory. I'm not entirely happy with our performance, but of course we're very pleased with the podium finish.”Casale/Delorme were not the only team to be slowed by a puncture. Alizée Pottier and Manon Perrin in the second Corsa Rally Electric of the FFSA Academy had to change tyres twice on stage 5, as did the Hungarians Bendegúz Hangodi/Dániel Petrovszki, who had no fewer than five flat tyres in total.Three Opel GSe models also attracted a lot of attention from spectators. Skilfully driven by French rally teams, the sportyensured safety on the special stages as course cars ahead of the field of participants (combined values for Opel Astra GSe according to WLTP: weighted energy consumption 17.8 kWh electricity/100 km plus 1.3 l petrol/100 km; COemissions 30 g/km; COclass B. With discharged battery: fuel consumption 6.2 l/100 km; COclass E).At the halfway point of the season, the teams of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup will travel to Styria in Austria in just under four weeks. The Rallye Weiz on July 12 and 13 will be the venue for a qualifying round of the world's first electric rally one-make cup for the third time.1. Pröglhöf 95 points.2. Rott 72.3. Hangodi 64.4. Chalvin 49.5. Español 48.6. Lemke 42.7. Pottier and Baudet 28 each.9. Melse 25.10. Wittenbeck 23.11. Kurstjens 16.12. Kamermans and Bayer 14 each.