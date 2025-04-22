ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup: 2025 Season Opener in Sulingen

Success story enters the fifth season: Kick-off for the 2025 ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSe’ from April 25 to 26

Diverse field: 63 drivers from 13 countries in action in the Opel Corsa Rally Electric since 2021

Ideally positioned: In 2025, the world's first electric rally one-make cup will once again feature international participants

Together with the ADAC, Opel has been causing an international stir as a pioneer of electric rallying since 2021. For its fifth season, which starts on April 25 and 26 with the ADAC Actronics Rallye Sulingen, theonce again promises exciting action. With this competition, Opel impressively proves: Electric rallying inspires and works!Thehas established itself as a fast, reliable and easy to handle rally car. The near-production technology of the 100 kW (136 hp) electric car, which impresses with a torque of 260 Newton metres, is ideally suited to the rigours of everyday rallying. To date, the electric rally cars from Rüsselsheim have completed 31 races in six different countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and France) and covered around 43,700 kilometres. The electrical components such as the motor, battery and inverter, all of which were taken from the production vehicle, were always reliable.The charging statistics are just as impressive. In total, the 50 kWh storage units of the rally vehicles were subjected to around 1,440 fast-charging cycles during the races. The batteries have survived this high stress flawlessly. A check carried out in recent weeks at the ‘Battery Refurbishment Centre’ in Rüsselsheim, free of charge for the rally teams, showed an exemplary capacity of at least 98 percent for all storage systems. The electric charging infrastructure in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSe’ also met the high standards of those responsible in the first four years: It proved to be powerful, reliable and sustainable.Therefore, it is not surprising that interest in the world's first and to date only electric rally one-make cup continues unabated. Including the upcoming season opener in Sulingen, the cup has seen a total of 63 drivers, including 12 female drivers, from 13 nations compete for the honours.Several major motorsport associations use the platform for comprehensive talent development. The Belgian RACB (with the young Thyrsa Eertmans) and the Dutch KNAF (with Fabian Kamermans, who already has Cup experience) will continue their junior programmes. From Austria – supported by the ÖAMTC – two more promising talents in Marcel Neulinger and Maximilian Lichtenegger are joining the cup family. Belgium is represented by the aforementioned Thyrsa Eertmans and Tom Heindrichs. The half-brother of World Rally Champion Thierry Neuville delivered a splendid debut in the Corsa Rally Electric with his victory in. Spaniard Alex Español and Frenchman Anthony Rott continue to be forces to be reckoned with.Elsewhere, Germany is once again strongly represented with Christian Lemke, Kilian Nierenz, Johannes Wittenbeck, Simon Steitz and Arwed Jungnickel – all of which have already competed in the Corsa Rally Electric. In addition, the winner of the 2024 ADAC Clubsport Rallye Sprint Cup, Sebastian Lange, will make a guest appearance at the season opener in Sulingen. And with Ireland's Aoife Raftery, who has already gained international experience in the Junior European Rally Championship, another fast woman will be behind the wheel of the Corsa Rally Electric in Sulingen.“Opel and the ADAC have proven the coherence of their joint electric rally concept,” said Jörg Schrott, head of Opel Motorsport. “The Opel Corsa Rally Electric are fast, reliable and offer a lot of driving pleasure, which the large number of drivers from all over Europe is happy to confirm. Our electric charging infrastructure has proven to be able to cope with the tough demands of rallying without any problems. And with Laurent Pellier, Timo Schulz, Calle Carlberg and Luca Pröglhöf, four cup champions have made it to the Junior European Championships with us. Our talent pyramid is therefore a great incentive for the young participants. In summary, it can be emphasised again and again: Electric rally racing works. Opel proves it.”April 25/26 ADAC Actronics Rallye Sulingen (DRM) DMay 23/24 ELE Rally, Eindhoven NLJune 14/15 Rallye Vosges Grand-Est, Gérardmer FAug 15/16 ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rallye, St. Wendel (DRM) DSept 05/06 Rallye Mont-Blanc Morzine FSept 26/27 ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, Lübbecke (DRM) DOct 16 to 19 Central European Rally, Passau (WRC) D/A/CZ