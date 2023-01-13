100 Percent Electrified: Opel CEO Florian Huettl Presents Four World Premieres in Brussels

New Astra Electric: Opel's compact class bestseller makes its all-electric debut

First appearance: Top-of-the-line Astra Sports Tourer GSe and Grandland GSe

Extended range: Mokka Electric now with a range of 406 kilometres (WLTP1).

The 100Brussels Motor Show opened its doors today with pioneering models, concepts and drive solutions on display until January 22. Opel is present at the first major motor show on the annual calendar – with four future-proof world premieres: The newis making its public debut, as are the two new top models, theand the. In addition, theis on show for the first time with a new battery and 20 percent more range than before. Overall, the brand with Blitz in Brussels is showing a 100 percent electrified line-up – either battery-electric or with plug-in hybrid drive – in the Belgian capital. This also applies to theandcommercial vehicles, which visitors can also take a close look at on site.“The new Opel Astra Electric will electrify the audience. The first battery-electric Astra shows that Opel is consistently pursuing its path towards becoming a fully electric brand in Europe. At the same time, we already offer the right drive alternative for all requirements and preferences in the important compact class - from highly efficient combustion engines to the particularly sporty plug-in hybrid Astra GSe to the fully electric, locally emission-free Astra Electric,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl at the opening of the Brussels Motor Show.Electromobility is future mobility – suitable for everyday use, emotional and locally emission-free. All of this is offered by the Opel models, which visitors to the joint Stellantis stand 5101 in Hall 5 can get up close to from today. With the first all-electric variant of thewinner, the new Astra Electric, customers can cover up to 416 kilometres in accordance with WLTPlocally emission-free thanks to its 54 kWh lithium-ion battery. And when it needs recharging, the battery-electric Astra can be charged to 80 percent of the battery capacity at a 100 kW direct current fast charging station in around 30 minutes. At the same time, the Astra Electric offers plenty of driving pleasure. The electric motor with 115 kW/156 hp and powerful 270 Nm of torque ensures brisk starts at traffic lights and a top speed of up to 170 km/h.The new GSe sub-brand also stands for pure driving pleasure. Two of the top-of-the-line 'Grand Sport electric' models can be seen in Brussels: theand the. Compared to their siblings, the GSe models are designed to be even more agile and precise. The steering, suspension and brakes respond more immediately and directly to any command from the driver. Depending on the situation, the KONI FSD technology enables different damping characteristics for precise handling and high comfort in equal measure. The performance data speaks for itself: With a system output of 165 kW/225 hp and a maximum torque of a powerful 360 Nm, both the new Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the five-door Astra GSe deliver an exciting experience (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 1.2- 1.1 l/100 km, COemissions 26-25 g/km; each combined). Elsewhere, the Grandland GSe bundles the power of a turbo petrol engine with a displacement of 1.6 litres and two electric motors - one on each axle. It offers a system output of up to 221 kW/300 hp (fuel consumption according to WLTP: 1.2 l/100 km, COemissions 28-27 g/km; each combined, weighted) and an extremely strong 520 Nm of maximum torque. The plug-in hybrid drive makes the Grandland GSe an exciting performance SUV with permanent electric all-wheel drive and excellent traction and ensures best-in-class acceleration from a standing start. The Grandland GSe sprints from zero to 100 km/h in just 6.1 seconds and delivers a top speed of 235 km/h (135 km/h purely electric).Theis more than ever the right choice for everyone who prefers to drive in a sub-compact SUV that is as individual as it is locally emission-free. Because thewill be available with a larger battery if desired. Aerodynamically fine-tuned and with the new 54 kWh battery on board, the Mokka Electric can cover up to 406 kilometres instead of up to 338 kilometres locally emission-free according to WLTP- a whopping 20 percent more than before. In addition, a more powerful electric motor provides more power, now with 115 kW/156 hp and 260 Nm of torque.Battery-electric models from other vehicle classes round off Opel's "electrifying appearance" in Brussels - from the best-selling small car Corsa-e and the compact van Combo-e to the commercial vehicle all-rounder and "International Van of the Year 2021" Vivaro- e. By the way, the path to owning a new electric vehicle is very easy: spontaneous trade fair visitors can order their desired model with the ‘Blitz’ directly at the stand. In the "Mobility Corner" the manufacturer from Rüsselsheim presents its online sales tool. Here, Opel customers can configure their vehicle, inspect it digitally and, if they wish, have it delivered to their home.