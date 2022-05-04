Imprim'Vert: Environmental certification renewed for the sixth time

Onlineprinters GmbH

The ONLINEPRINTERS Group is one of the leading online print shops in Europe. Employing a staff of more than 1,500, Onlineprinters produced 3.2 billion+ printed advertising products in 2019. The company sells more than 5,000 printed products, including business cards, letterheads, flyers, catalogues, brochures, packaging, marketing products, large-format advertising systems and more, to over a million customers in 30 European countries. More than 22 web shops in 10 different languages allow customers to conveniently order printed products on the internet 24/7. UK online printer Solopress and Scandinavian market leader LaserTryk are part of the group of companies. The ONLINEPRINTERS Group has production sites in Germany, the UK, Denmark, Poland and Spain.

