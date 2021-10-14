Fabian Stich to become new CCO of Onlineprinters

There have been personnel changes in the management of Onlineprinters. Christian Wuerst, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) in charge of marketing and sales, will leave the company after four years to take on new responsibilities. "We thank Christian Wuerst for his accomplishments. Together with his team he has made a significant contribution to the growth of the Onlineprinters Group in the past years by further developing customer service, sales, web shop, online marketing and product management," says Roland Keppler, CEO of Onlineprinters.Fabian Stich will take over his position as of 1 November 2021 after being CEO of the Jochen Schweizer mydays Holding GmbH for eight years. "We are delighted to have Fabian Stich join our team. He is an accomplished professional in e-commerce who will continue to promote the international growth strategy we are pursuing." Fabian Stich comments on joining Onlineprinters as follows: "I look forward to my new role and becoming part of the Onlineprinters family. The Onlineprinters Group is excellently positioned as a leading player in the European online printing market. I am convinced that we will be able to further develop our success story with our high-quality products and first-class service."The Onlineprinters group is one of the leading online print shops in Europe. Employing a staff of more than 1,660, Onlineprinters produced 3.2 billion+ printed advertising products in 2019. The company sells more than 5,000 printed products, including business cards, letterheads, flyers, catalogues, brochures, large-format advertising systems and more, to over one million customers in 30 European countries. 22 web shops available in 10 different languages allow customers to order printed products on the internet quickly and easily 24/7. Besides UK market leader Solopress and LaserTryk, the number one in the Scandinavian market, a printing company in Spain is also a member of the Onlineprinters Group.The video "A look behind the scenes of Onlineprinters":