Japanese delegation visits European market leader Onlineprinters Exchange about e-commerce and industrial processes

05.03.19

Organised by the Printing and Publishing Institute Japan and Horizon, 25 high-ranking printing and digitization experts from the Japan Business Forms Association paid a visit to Onlineprinters on 28 February. The company is among the market leaders in online printing in Europe. The focus of the visit was on the exchange regarding topics such as e-commerce and innovation as well as on digital production processes. Following a presentation on success factors in e-commerce, the Japanese experts toured Onlineprinters’ largest production site, located in Neustadt an der Aisch, Germany, where over 2.5 billion printed products are produced every year.



Internationalisation due to e-commerce



“Our e-commerce business model allows us to reach customers in over 30 countries. Their print jobs are combined in fully digitized systems thus reducing costs. We are able to produce individual products on an industrial scale and have international success”, states Dr. Michael Fries, CEO of Onlineprinters. Many questions arose regarding the topics of customer acquisition using online marketing campaigns and cooperation with resellers: “We know how to acquire customers through various channels at an optimal price – and how to retain them. At the same time, we are working closely with resellers and are a platform partner for specialists”, says Mr Fries.



Quality pioneer



The online print services provider’s postpress certification, the first to be granted in Europe by ugra, the Swiss Centre of Competence for Print and Media Technology, was another main focus of interest of the widely travelled experts. Onlineprinters was the first European online print shop to be certified according to ISO 16762:2016 by the Swiss organisation. This makes the company an industry leader and allows them to offer certified postpress operations such as cutting, folding, collating and defined quality control. Within this framework, Onlineprinters’ technology partner and co-organiser Horizon provided insights into in- and near-line production possibilities and workflow integration.

