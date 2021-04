ODLO Baselayer: Klassiker in ständiger Evolution

Born in Norway and engineered in Switzerland, Odlo offers performance sportswear across 6 categories: functional sports underwear, running, training, cycling, Nordic disciplines and outdoor. With more than 70 years of heritage, Odlo, the inventor of performance sports underwear and the three-layer principle, continues to innovate by always making sure that it stays one step ahead. Its products are distributed in over 35 countries. As a full-year performance brand, Odlo also continues to show strong commitment towards social and environmental sustainability and is proud of its leader status at the Fair Wear Foundation. For further information, please go to: www.odlo.com