Indoor Air is Essential for Health:

Separate rooms for printer operation: Printers should be installed and operated in separate rooms with automatic supply and exhaust ventilation. Forced ventilation or air purification may be necessary, depending on scientific recommendations. Printers should not be connected to central air conditioning systems.

Filter Installation: Laser printers should never be operated without filters! Studies show that over 90% of particle emissions can be captured using internal or external filters, offering effective health protection.

Regular Air Quality testing: Annual particle counts should be mandatory, with maximum allowable particle concentrations (PNC) set at <10,000 particles/cm³ (24-hour average) or 20,000 particles/cm³ (1-hour average).

Use of Air Purification Devices

Transition to inkjet technology: Switch to inkjet printers instead of toner-based laser printers, especially in home offices. Inkjet technology reduces indoor air contamination, saving up to 90% on energy use and reducing CO₂ emissions, benefiting both indoor air quality and climate protection.

The non-profit nano-Control International Foundation advocates for strict regulations on indoor air quality and stricter control over the installation and operation of toner-based devices, such as laser printers and copiers. Achieving high standards in indoor air quality is essential to protect public health and minimize exposure to harmful pollutants.The WHO's 2008 Air Quality Guidelines laid the foundation for EU air quality policy for years but focused solely on outdoor air. However, the European Court of Auditors 2018 Report on Air Pollution revealed that “”.During the COVID-19 pandemic, the critical role of indoor air quality (IAQ) was brought to the forefront. Once an outdoor-only concern, air pollution became a measurable threat indoors as airborne viruses spread and highlighted the importance of clean indoor air for health, well-being, productivity, and learning. Businesses recognized that indoor air quality is not only vital for health but also crucial for economic stability.Suddenly, there was widespread interest in indoor air, as clean and healthy air became a critical economic consideration for businesses. For some, this was because air quality protection is their business model; for others, because they depend on healthy, productive employees.While the pandemic has had tragic consequences for many, it should also serve as a call to recognize that healthy, pollutant-free air in indoor spaces, where modern individuals spend 90% of their time must be a given—whether at workplaces or homes.In 2021, the WHO updated its air quality guidelines placing outdoor and indoor air first time equal standing. Additionally, the guidelines includefor managing ultra-fine particles, defining high particle number concentrations (PNC) asThe WHO also identifies certainof significant indoor air pollution, including home renovations, consumer products (such as cleaning agents and insecticides), and devices like.2In March 2024, more than 40 international experts called for global air quality standards for public buildings, targeting three primary pollutants: carbon dioxide (CO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), and respirable PMparticles. They also advocated for legally binding ventilation rates.Despite 20 years of research providing a scientific basis, the development of effective air quality regulations has been hindered by aDuring the pandemic, Professor Lidia Morawska from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) organized 240 scientists who successfully urged the WHO and other regulatory bodies to update their guidance on COVID-19 transmission. Her work underscores the importance of bridging science and policy to establish impactful indoor air quality standards According toof the University of Leeds,” 4Studies show that toner-based laser printers and copiers significantly impact indoor air quality. In Germany, approximately 20 million such devices are installed in offices and public spaces. Poor indoor air quality can cause health impairments and, over prolonged exposure, lead to illnesses.Worldwide, there are few legal standards for indoor air quality (IAQ), and they seldom address concentrations of indoor pollutants. The widespread use of outdated gravimetric measurements, which assess particulate mass in µg/m³, fails to account for the significant health risks posed by ultrafine particles (1–100 nanometers) due to their negligible mass. This outdated method often underestimates the dangers of ultrafine particles, giving a misleading impression of safety.For over a decade, the Blue Angel environmental label has used, acknowledging that risk assessment based on the weight of ultra-fine particles is impractical, as these particles are too light in weight.Operating laser printers indoors has been shown to significantly reduce air quality, emitting up to 7.6 billion ultra-fine particles from a single page printed (known as the Initial Burst). These findings, measured by the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM) in 2011, served as the basis for Blue Angel testing requirements.5The German Federal Environment Agency (UBA) currently awards the Blue Angel certification to devices emitting ≤ 3.0 x 10¹¹ particles per 10 minutes (PER10 PW), with a new limit of ≤ 2.5 x 10¹¹ particles per 10 minutes set to take effect in January 2025.However,reported in Dezember 2023/Oktober 2024 under the title “Fast, brilliant, cheap and harmful to health? ” that emissions from laser printers have shown little improvement since 2014, underscoring the need for more stringent policies.6nano-Control estimated in umwelt - medizin - gesellschaft (2019) on the basis of data from He et al. 2007 and Salthammer et al. 2012 that an individual exposed to 33,000 particles/cm³ could inhale 1.19 x 10¹¹ particles (119 billion) over an eight-hour workday, representing 2.4% of a printer’s total emissions during that time.Current standards based on gravimetric (mass-based) methods inadequately capture the impact of ultrafine particles. Since ultrafine particles from laser printer emissions range from 1 to 100 nanometers, they are practically invisible and too light to be reliably measured by mass. This underestimation leads to health risks being dismissed as negligible.nano-Control advocates for standardized particle-counting methods with regular measurements that account for variables such as print volume, room size, ventilation rates, and employee exposure times.The successful implementation of particle-counting standards for diesel exhaust emissions in 2023 could serve as a model for indoor air. With a limit of 250,000 particles/cm³, this approach uses advanced measuring devices to ensure compliance. A similar model could be adapted to manage indoor air quality.The voluntary nano-Control, International Foundation and its predecessor organization, the citizens' initiative ITG, have been working for almost 30 years on a vital issue, the. For good reason, the priority issue has been to achieve regulations on emissions from toner-based laser printers and copiers.However, the main goal of our foundation is and remains clean, healthy indoor air, because breathing is essential to life.Over the last 25 years, the foundation has recorded reports from 4,000 individuals (primarily from Germany) who attribute their health issues to exposure to ultra-fine emissions from laser printers and copiers. Many of these individuals have spent over a decade seeking explanations for their chronic health problems, with some now severely ill. Studies show that fine dust, including that from laser printers, can have serious health impacts, including:Scientific data increasingly supports a link between indoor air quality and various health conditions. The following health risks have been identified for exposure to printer emissions.Short-term exposure (hours to days) to high levels of particulate matter can lead to increased blood pressure, heart rate variability issues, and hospital admissions, often due to cardiovascular problems. Overall, fine dust exposure contributes to higher mortality rates.Reports indicate that individuals experience relief from acute respiratory and skin conditions outside of work but suffer exacerbations upon returning, pointing to workplace exposure as a key factor.)The volunteer advisory team tirelessly assists affected with knowledge accumulated over three decades of consulting and personal experience. One of the advisory team’s main areas of focus is providing information on ways to avoid exposure in one’s environment.However, this is complicated by obstacles in the workplace, where the effects of exposure are not officially recognized by government authorities, manufacturers, or even employers’ insurance. Employers continue to receive messages from the German Social Accident Insurance Association (DGUV) that toner emissions from laser printers and copiers pose no health risks when used as intended.This stance is devastating for individuals who work daily in close proximity to these devices. They receive no support for protecting their health, suffer from long-term exposure, and are not adequately treated or compensated for job-related illnesses that often develop over years.During the COVID-19 pandemic, laser printers increasingly found their way into private homes due to the rise in home offices. The Federal Environment Agency (UBA) had already recommended in 2014, as part of Germany’s Sustainability Award, that laser printers. However, to this day, there are no mandatory regulations to enforce this.The sale, distribution, placement, and operation of these high-tech devices—whose toner and cartridges are classified as hazardous waste and should not be accessible to children—remain largely unregulated. Some manufacturers' recommendations are in place, but they are mostly optional.Children are more vulnerable than adults and are thus particularly affected by emissions from laser printers. These emissions contain ultra-fine particles, electrostatically charged metal particles, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and numerous other pollutants. This mix of tiny particles, which largely remains unknown in composition, can seriously impair the development of young children. Unfortunately, indoor studies on this issue are still lacking.Ultra-fine particles are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, crossing all barriers, including the blood-brain barrier, to reach every cell in the body.It has been observed thatAllan Fluharty noted in 2005In the early decades, there were few problems with laser printers. The components were relatively coarse, with only a few very expensive devices on the market, and people were aware of their dangers well into the 1990s. Print rooms were sealed off, and staffs were trained to handle open cartridges. Some older employees still remember streaky, uneven copies.With nanotechnology making breakthroughs just before the millennium, doors opened wide for printer manufacturers. Print quality improved tremendously, with tiny particles accurately applied to paper. Unfortunately, these particles also dispersed almost invisibly into the surrounding air. The manufacturers’ association BITKOM claimed that toner cartridges emit nothing harmful and that devices pose no health risks when used correctly. Devices became widely accessible, and current estimates indicate there are around one billion laser printers worldwide.According to BITKOM Directive 1999/45/EC, also known as the Preparation Directive, is an EU directive that aligns the classification, packaging, and labeling regulations for hazardous preparations across member states, neither more nor less.In 2007, laser printers were on their way to becoming a “” and wanted to conquer living rooms. At the Chip Roundtable, a panel of experts discussed the potential risks associated with fine dust emissions from these devices. One participant remarked,This expert argued that they also had a strong vested interest in harmless products.The German Raw Materials and Chemical Industry Employers' Liability Insurance Association (BGRCI) noted in 2024,It is roughly estimated that each printed dot contains at least one plastic or toner powder particle, whether from the powder itself, the casing, or the formulation.10 With a print resolution of, a single A4 sheet could contain approx.at an average print coverage of 5%.nano-Control states:Toner patents reveal that chemical and metallic additives serve functional purposes beyond delivering crisp print quality. These additives prevent mold, rust, improve flow, and act as plasticizers, among other functions.Early investigations of emissions revealed endocrine disruptors such as organotin compounds (DBT and TBT) and bisphenol-A, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), phthalates, volatile halogenated compounds, etc.The manufacturers themselves offer valuable insights into toner formulations. At the 2018 workshoporganized by the EU authority ECHA in Helsinki, Xerox provided details on microplastic components in toner:The manufacturer also highlighted that replacing millions of laser printers with inkjet models would entail astronomical costs. Concluding their presentation, Xerox expressed hope that "toner would be excluded from the microplastics restriction.11In a Xerox safety data sheet of the year 2022, the company acknowledged:12These toner ingredients from various manufacturers can be extremely hazardous to humans and the environment, including “contaminants.” These hidden elements in the formulations should not simply be allowed to "disappear."In 2005, concerns were raised regarding the REACH workplace regulations for polymers. Representatives from the EGB and DGB warned:As of January 1, 2025, according to the ECHA Poison Center’s website, all toners and inks in the EU will be required to carry a UFI code. This unique formula identifier is mandated for products classified as health-hazardous or physically dangerous according to Article 45 of the EU CLP Regulation. Products with this classification carry a pictogram and may be harmful if not used correctly.“ 13Since the turn of the millennium, the—and previously the Interest group for toner victims—has been working to inform employers' liability insurance associations, authorities, and policymakers about the risks and health impacts of emissions from laser printers on consumers and affected individuals. In 2001, however, the German Verwaltungs-Berufsgenossenschaft (VBG) concluded that there was no scientific evidence linking toner dust to specific illnesses.In 2005, a pilot study conducted by the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR ) in coordination with the ITG found that potential risks from toner emissions could not be ruled out. Although the state committed to further research, no follow-up studies were conducted over the next two decades—apart from research on household appliances and candle burners, which concluded that emissions from a toaster are allegedly comparable to those from a laser printer. From our perspective, this conclusion is completely incomprehensible.nano-Control argues that the comparison with toasters is fundamentally flawed. Toast is a regulated food item, and when used as intended, its emissions pose minimal or no harm to human health.Additionally, nobody operates a toaster eight hours daily over years , inhaling its exhaust.To advance research on laser printer emissions in Germany, the voluntary nano-Control Foundation has donated €120,000.In 2013, a pilot study at the Universitätsklinikum Freiburg (IUK Freiburg) examined 28,000 gene effect mechanisms, revealingThese findings align with longstanding international research on the adverse health effects of particulate matter. Current statistics further indicate that both indoor and outdoor air pollution contribute significantly to particulate matter-related mortality.Simultaneously, the German Social Accident Insurance Association ( DGUV ) commissioned the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) to study laser printer emissions, focusing only on a 75-minute short-term exposure scenario. Only immediate effects were examined; there were no follow-up studies, and repeated exposure was not investigated. The study did not yield consistent results; on average, no significant symptoms were observed. Individuals with ongoing occupational disease claims were excluded from these studies in advance.According to legal requirements and their own statutes, DGUV members are obligated to ensure occupational safety, prevent occupational diseases, and provide compensation to affected individuals. However, as mandatory insurers, they face an inherent conflict of interest, as scientific evidence could potentially lead to compensation costs in the billions for those affected (seenano-Control extends its sincere gratitude to the scientists at the University of Massachusetts Lowell and the Max-Planck-Institute for Chemistry in Mainz for their invaluable support of our voluntary efforts over the past five years. We are pleased to present a summary of their findings.14Over many years, the international nano-Control foundation has carefully and systematically collected information on the health symptoms and exposure conditions of office workers who, in their own estimation, were exposed to printers and photocopiers in Germany, using a detailed questionnaire. The data was collected from around 2,000 participants between 1999 and 2010. After many years in which no one in Germany was interested in this data, in 2021 a team of researchers from the College of Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the US, led by Professors Dhimiter and Anila Bello, systematically evaluated the data and published the results in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine .14Prof. Dhimiter Bello's group has been investigating the chemistry and toxicology of nanoparticle emissions from printers and photocopiers for many years.This study documented that workers who reported being exposed to particles from these machines, including copy and printing machine operators, technicians and office workers, were also very likely to report respiratory illnesses (90% of 1.998 respondents), allergies (70% of respondents), and other health symptoms or diseases, including asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD, 15% of respondents), bronchial hyperreactivity, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, metal allergies (nickel and cobalt), gastrointestinal disorders and some cancers. The researchers found that half of the workers reported that their acute respiratory and skin conditions improved significantly away from work (e.g. at weekends or on vacation) and worsened when they returned to work, indicating an important role of workplace exposure in the reported symptoms.” - a surrogate for exposure to printer-emitted particles (PEP) - was a strong predictor of several health outcomes, including chronic fatigue, bronchial hyperreactivity, asthma/COPD and cardiovascular disease, as shown by the high and statistically significant adjusted odds ratios.In the paper, the scientists acknowledge several limitations related to the self-reported qualitative data, lack of quantitative exposure assessment and other confounding factors, and concede that further epidemiologic research is needed to quantitatively link PEP exposure to adverse health outcomes. However, the most commonly reported health symptoms in this data set are consistent with the limited available and credible studies in animals, healthy volunteers, and epidemiologic studies in print workers. The scientists conclude that it is not justified to continue to dismiss workers' concerns as unfounded.The good news is that there are already simple and cost-effective solutions to reduce or even eliminate PEP exposure that can be easily implemented on a large scale.The current measures in Germany, specifically the Blue Angel certification process for low-emission laser printers, have failed to sufficiently protect public health, according to nano-Control. Only the latest generation of printers, incorporating cutting-edge technology, meets the "low-emission" criteria for Blue Angel certification.Despite this, millions of printers—both newer and older models—continue to emit billions of invisible, harmful particles, degrading indoor air quality. Employers' liability insurance associations still assure users and affected individuals thatoften stating that the emissions consist mostly ofHowever, no one monitors whether these devices are used as intended, nor are there any mandatory regular air quality tests in device locations, emission limits, or technical guidelines for emissions. Malfunctioning devices may not be replaced, reinforcing aapproachThe only tangible sign for users is an unusual smell; a chemical or metallic odor is a clear indication that safety measures should be taken.Analyses of the printer toner market indicate that manufacturers struggle to comply with consumer protection and environmental regulations, as market dynamics favor expansion and profit optimization. The laws of the market for expansion and profit optimization prevail.16Over the past 10 years, the industry has developed a Safer-by-Design (SbD) concept. The Sorbonne University in Paris reported in 2019 that1720 years after the introduction of nanotechnology, Germany is now beginning to report on the implementation of safer-by-design guidelines for the nanotechnology industry .1819Because the risks of these technologies have often been secondary concerns for the industry since they were introduced to the market, nano-Control supports the call from the 40 scientists, led by Lidia Morawska (QUT), for mandatory air quality regulations in public buildings. These regulations, however, should apply to all indoor spaces, as we spend 90% of our lifetime indoors.nano-Control asserts that there is an urgent need to address even smaller particles, PMand PM, in air quality standards. These particles can penetrate all protective barriers, including the blood-brain barrier. This particle size range remains largely unexplored in current research assessments.Warnings from scientists must be taken seriously. Significant progress can be achieved if we prioritize indoor air protection and implement effective measures. Dean Schraufnagel describes20The German Bundestag’s Scientific Service published an updated report in May 2024 on the health effects of ultra-fine dust , citing Schraufnagel’s work:21 Nancy Guo of West Virginia University noted in her research on laser printer emissions: "22Inkjet printers not only save energy but also reduce CO₂ emissions and improve indoor air quality. Many German institutions have already adopted this change, demonstrating cleaner air benefits and reduced environmental impact.The United Nations recognized the right to clean air as a human right in 2022, which applies to indoor air as well. The EU has established stricter limits for outdoor air quality for 2035 in line with WHO guidelines, yet there are still no clear regulations for indoor air quality. Those affected remain without legal protection.Starting in 2025, the Barrier-Free Accessibility Act (BFSG) will come into force in Germany, aiming to ensure that indoor environments are accessible to all, including vulnerable groups. For people with heightened sensitivities, current conditions in medical facilities, educational institutions, and public buildings are inadequate, effectively excluding them from these spaces.nano-Control finds that the “circular economy” of toner and cartridges largely operates on a "cradle-to-grave" model. Toner materials primarily enter the production cycle as new raw materials and eventually end up as non-recyclable waste. Globally, laser printers and copiers consume approximately1.2 million tons of toner annually, with significant quantities ultimately polluting the environment. 23The production and disposal process also generate vast amounts of solid waste. In waste management terms, printed paper is essentiallydue to the various metals and chemical components in toner. This contamination likely affects recycled paper as well, since completely removing these substances during recycling is challenging.Roughly only a quarter of toner cartridges are reused, meaning 6 out of 10 cartridges end up in household waste, where the—some parts requiring over 1,000 years. 24The practice of using children to collect empty toner cartridges, such as with, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, remains controversial.Waste toner is non-recyclable. It is estimated that vast amounts of micro- and nanoplastics, along with metallic fine dust particles, are irretrievably released from printers into the air we breathe and the broader environment.In fact, the disposal of toner cartridges as household waste is prohibited in Germany under threat of a fine. 25Of course, this cannot be controlled and is not a global standard. Here too, the manufacturers are completely shirking their responsibility.Billions of devices release worldwide billions of ultrafine particles into indoor air with every printed page—particles that are unregulated and harmful. This pollution also impacts the environment: Italian scientists observed, linking this finding to discussions about toner’s health risks indoors. 26From the production of toner and cartridges through to end-user use and disposal, additionally polluting the indoor air with ultrafine particles, the laser printing industry’s supply chain can be described—essentially as a “”. Manufacturers have largely refrained from offering clean, sustainable solutions at these stages.If Germany’s estimated 20 million laser printers were replaced with inkjet models, the energy savings could reach 1 terawatt-hour per year, a substantial reduction compared to the country's total annual consumption of 550 terawatt-hours.With billions of laser printers emitting countless particles, we cannot afford to overlook their environmental and health impact. Embracing the zero-emission target means extending protections to the indoor environment, making every workplace and home a safe, breathable space.The nano-Control Foundation advocates for immediate action to reduce emissions from laser printers and ensure healthy indoor environments. Clean air is not only essential for health but also boosts productivity and well-being.Companies often track employee well-being and productivity using HR Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). These metrics could demonstrate the positive impact of clean, pollution-free indoor air on employee health and productivity. The benefits are clear—we just need to take action.Heike KrügerChairwoman, nano-Control International Foundation