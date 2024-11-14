Indoor Air is Essential for Health:

nano-Control

Wir verbringen 90 % der Zeit im Innenraum, 20 Stunden am Tag. Die Medien berichten über die Gefahr durch Feinstaub im Straßenverkehr. Im Innenraum gibt es kaum gesetzliche Regelungen, keine Grenzwerte.

Über eine Milliarde Laserdrucker und Kopierer belasten weltweit die Atemluft von Menschen mit einem unsichtbaren, aber gefährlichen Mix aus Feinstäuben, Nanopartikeln und Schadstoffen – ungefiltert! Das kann schlimme Folgen haben. nano-Control liegen Tausende Meldungen über Erkrankungen vor, vor allen Dingen der Atemweg, Herz-Kreislauferkrankungen, immunologische Störungen, Nerven- und Hautschädigungen. Der ganze Körper ist betroffen

Internationale Studien bestätigen die gesundheitsschädigenden Wirkungen, auch für gesunde Menschen. Sogar DNA-Schäden wurden nachgewiesen. – Das bedeutet Krebsgefahr!

Nahezu 4.000 Menschen haben sich bei nano-Control gemeldet. Sie haben oft viele Jahre nach der Ursache ihrer Erkrankungen gesucht und sind zum Teil schwer krank. Wir sind ein tolles Team von über 200 Stiftern, Förderern, Paten und ehrenamtlich aktiven Menschen in Europa. Begleitet werden wir durch unseren Schirmherrn Prof. Dr. Michael Braungart, Hamburger Umwelt Institut und Professor an der Leuphana Universität Lüneburg und seit kurzem durch unsere Botschafterin, die Schauspielerin Inez Bjørg David, die sich seit Jahren für Nachhaltigkeit, Gerechtigkeit und Bildung einsetzt.

