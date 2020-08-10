What you can do about pimples & acne

Fast food, dairy products, white sugar, and white flour products impair healthy intestinal flora. They hinder the detoxification of the body through digestion. For example, several studies have found a clear connection between milk consumption and the occurrence of acne. A French study from 2020 also confirmed a significant correlation between the consumption of chocolate and sweets with the risk of acne. According to the study, one portion of a fatty, sweet product - such as a chocolate bar or slice of cake - increases the risk of acne by 50%. In addition to fast food, wheat noodles, potatoes, saturated fats and fats with a high proportion of omega-6 fatty acids are mentioned as acne risk factors.

Instead of fast food, it is far better to eat home-made meals, and raw fruits and vegetables which are rich in fiber. There should be breaks of several hours between meals to allow the intestine to come to rest. Instead of sugary soft drinks, stick to water or unsweetened tea.

Avoid nicotine and alcohol. They are potentially responsible for enlarged pores, pimples, and blemishes, as well as for prematurely ageing skin.

Plenty of sports and outdoor activities are also important for healthy skin. Of course this is also the best way to manage weight.

The impact of stress on the skin should not be underestimated. Constant stress not only weakens our body's natural detoxification, it has a negative effect on our entire organism. Aim for a little more serenity in your everyday life, and your skin will start to improve.

Pimples & acne in adultsBlemished skin, pimples, blackheads, also called comedones, and acne are not just a problem during puberty. Adults over the age of thirty also suffer from these skin problems, for example with the annoying "Acne Tarda". Blemishes often arise in times of hormonal fluctuations or changes. Pimple-like papules or pustules can also appear on the face in connection with rosacea. And remember: impure skin does not necessarily have to be oily - especially dry skin areas with a weakened skin barrier are an ideal breeding ground for pimples and blackheads.Blackheads, pimples or acne?If the skin is impure, the sebum glands produce more sebum. Excess ‘horny’ material then clogs the exits of the sebum glands. Pores blocked in this way end up as whiteheads or blackheads. Pimples also arise as a result of clogged sebaceous glands - if blackheads don’t break open, the sebum can’t escape and the bacteria spread below the surface causing inflammation. The difference between pimples and blackheads, and acne, lies in the severity of the skin problem. In acne, the inflammation occurs both on the surface of the skin and in the deeper layers of tissue.Possible causesThe causes of impure skin are complex: partly genetic, but also psychological. Improper skin care with aggressive cleansing products can also damage the skin, as can smoking or an unhealthy diet.Inadequate detoxification of our body via the intestine is another common cause of blemishes. The intestine is our central detoxification organ and is responsible for maintaining our immune-system. With weakened intestinal health, the skin can become overwhelmed as it struggles to defend itself against toxic substances from the body. This can lead to blemishes, blackheads and pimples, and acne.Sometimes, however, the skin is simply sensitive to so-called comedogenic ingredients that are used in care and cosmetic products. These products actually encourage the development of blackheads.The right facial care for blemished skinIn principle, you should not squeeze pimples to minimize the risk of further bacterial infiltration. Treatment for acne should be discussed with an experienced doctor. In order to get rid of blackheads, pimples, and blemished skin in the long term, you should take a holistic approach. Here are a few tips:☀ Non-comedogenic ingredientsJojoba oil regulates the production of sebum, cannot be metabolized by acne bacteria, and allows pimples to heal faster.Argan oil has an antibacterial effect, provides a lot of moisture, and can visibly improve your complexion if you suffer from acne.Grape seed oil strengthens the skin barrier, smoothes the skin and works against calluses. This oil is also known for its sebum-regulating and anti-inflammatory effects.Anti-comedogenic plant extracts with anti-inflammatory, soothing or redness-reducing agents include beta-glucan, green tea, licorice root, rosemary antioxidant, copaiba balm, lucuma, and magnolia bark.☀ Strengthen the naturally acidic barrier of the skinThe pH value of healthy skin is in the slightly acidic range. The protective acid layer works as part of the skin’s barrier to prevent moisture-loss. It also stops environmental pollutants or pathogens from entering the skin and inhibits the growth of viruses and bacteria. You should therefore use products which have a slightly acidic pH value to reinforce the skins immune function.☀ Skin care without surfactantsThe skin's barrier is made of lipids. It works to prevent moisture loss, and as a protection against pollutants and bacteria that penetrate the skin causing blackheads, inflammatory pimples, and blemishes. Aggressive surfactants such as sulfates (Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate or Sodium Coco Sulfate) are not only irritating to the skin - they have an excessively degreasing effect and make the skin permeable to external pollutants.☀ Skin care without emulsifiers and skin irritating additivesThe situation is similar with emulsifiers in cosmetics. These emulsifiers serve to combine the water and lipid ingredients in the product. As an unpleasant side effect, however, they also react with the skin's membrane lipids. In this way, they dissolve the protective skin barrier, remove essential lipids, and leave the skin susceptible to harmful microorganisms such as the pimple-causing P. Acnes Bacterium.For this reason, facial care for sensitive skin that is prone to blackheads and pimples should be absolutely free of skin-weakening emulsifiers and surfactants. Potentially skin-irritating additives such as preservatives or fragrances should be taboo in your face care - as should alcohol, which dries out the skin.Other factors you should avoid to prevent skin blemishes