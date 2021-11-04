Meiko Experience Center - an emotional journey through the world of hygiene

the Meiko Clean Solution Circle, the holistic sales and service concept for the complete commercial dishwashing and cleaning and disinfection cycle

the new decade of planning with BIM and 3D models in M-iPlan, Meiko’s 24/7 online configurator

a detailed tour through the company’s main production site in Offenburg

Meiko’s Green waste management solutions

And it’s hygiene competency for nearly 95 years

a lecture on commercial dishwashing innovations in the Meiko Academy

And the highlight, of course, the visit of the new Meiko Experience Center with a 360° cinema and interactive product presentations.

Warewashing and hygiene specialist Meiko invested a significant amount of money in their new brand experience centre to give customers a unique insight into the world of cleanliness and hygiene.Meiko market organisations from all over the world followed the invitation to the official inauguration ceremony in Offenburg/Germany. They came from Turkey, UK, Mexico, the Netherlands and Austria and their partners and customers to spend two days in Offenburg.The visitors took part in the official opening of the company’s new brand world: the Meiko Experience Center. From 19 to 20 October, they immersed in the Meiko world and got a special approach to the topics of cleanliness and hygiene presented in an emotional and informative way.Sebastian Hainz, Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing opened the event with the following words: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers this special experience here and provide a deep insight into our innovation forge and culture. We have created a unique and interactive base for visitors from all over the world."They followed presentations covering various Meiko topics includingAfter two days packed with information and entertainment both Meiko staff and partners went home full of new impressions and moreover, a much better understanding of the technology and solutions of the German manufacturer.noted that during all his numerous visits at Meiko over the 30 years of partnership and his now 6visit he is glad to see that the company is keeping its good spirit. MEIKO is a longstanding company that attaches great importance to quality. Yet, he is happy to see how the company develops further step by step and becomes even more and more global, recruiting many new employees and entering new market sectors and segments. He appreciates the German craftsmanship and the company’s urge to care for the people and the environment.In the Netherlands hospitals/businesses must be CO2-neutral by 2030 and thereforecame to MEIKO. Their research on site was fruitful. They return home with new ideas knowing that they found a company that offers not only clean solutions for large kitchens in the healthcare sector but that tics all the boxes when it comes to managing hygiene and sustainability in the medical sector, too.Two chefs from Mexico,andrated the MEIKO Experience Center as "unique, interactive, simply fantastic! Franco Maddalozzo thought it was well explained how much attention MEIKO pays to developing its technology to create sustainable solutions. Alexis Bostelmann, on the other hand, remarked that "the MEIKO Experience Centre is great. It's vivid and interactive." He learned a lot about the company. Especially the topic of environmental awareness plays an important role for the hotel where he works. When it comes to sustainable solutions for dishwashing or food waste treatment, he is now happy to have a reliable partner at his side.