Speed up your Life: Lilienthal Berlin adds more color to the Chronograph series

Blue Orange and Blue Yellow - Color clashing never looked more intense

Lilienthal Berlin Chronograph Blue Orange & Chronograph Blue Yellow
Get in, buckle up and off you go: two new color combinations for the Chronographs from Lilienthal Berlin ensure that there's plenty of adrenaline on the wrist. The sporty and multiple award-winning Chronograph design now goes to the starting line in the colors Blue Orange and Blue Yellow.

The Chronographs from Lilienthal Berlin ensure that there's plenty of dynamism on the wrist, right from the start. The classic colors in All Black, All Blue and Dark Silver, the retro designs of the Duality series and the fiery Chronograph in Black Orange now have new competition from the Blue Orange and Blue Yellow models. From the same racing stable, they also feature an explosive color ring and hands. The electric blue of the case combined with intense yellow or orange, plus glow-in-the-dark Superluminova and a stop function that is accurate to the tenth of a second, make the sporty, elegant design almost crackle with energy.

Equipped with a stop function that is accurate to the tenth of a second, sapphire-hardened glass, a high-quality movement from Swiss manufacturer Ronda and a 316L surgical steel case – the new Chronographs make sporty hearts beat even faster. Attention to the smallest details and Made in Germany quality provide the new Chronographs with their finishing touches and ensure an elegant kick start at any time of day.

The Chronograph Blue Orange and the Chronograph Blue Yellow are now available at www.lilienthal.berlin. With watch straps in vegetable-tanned natural leather, mesh or stainless steel. Price from 359 euros.
