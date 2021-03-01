Lilienthal Berlin presents: Watches for a happy Easter!

Sometimes it should be more than just some colorful chocolate eggs. Even though Easter means #stayathome again, we suggest to invest in #selfcare and #qualitytime. There are enough good reasons to treat yourself. And while we won‘t be able to go on vacation, this could be the time to gift something bigger to your loves ones or even yourself. We have some good ideas what that could be...The Zeitgeist Automatik is not only the ‘Watch of the Year 2020’ but is also available as a new Limited Edition with a real piece of meteorite decorating the dial. Having traveled millions of years through time and space, it is a true piece of luxury from the stars. Limited to just 999 pieces, each watch is unique. The specially textured dial with Superluminova details is housed in a light-weight titanium case. Through the glass case back of the watch, the intricate Swiss automatic movement can be seen. This Limited Edition will certainly make the heart of a true watch fan beat faster.2020 was challenging for all, but now is the time to think positive, and bring color into the everyday. Free yourself from negativity and enjoy life and love. The L1 Rainbow embodies exactly that, positive vibes and freedom to love whomever you want. Happiness is the best statement and can also be the best gift. The L1 Rainbow is also available with a vegan cork strap.Battery-free and powered by the sun, designed for anyone who values sustainability, this L1 Limited Edition is the perfect Easter gift. Award-winning elegant black design with a solar cell at the center of the dial, surrounded by engraved orbital lines and glow-in-the-dark Superluminova elements. Once charged, the power from the sun lasts for four months. Made for a sunny future!Spring is here and now there is no excuse to not get out and get active. Now is the perfect time to shop around for the right equipment, like the fiery Chronograph Black Orange with a timer function that is precise to a tenth of a second. In this watch, athletic design meets the intensity of deep black and glowing orange. Superluminova-coated hands and indices provide the perfect motivation at any time of day or night. After all, only those who take the first step, will stay ahead.Strength can come from many places: empowering actions, inspiring speeches, or the most stylish reminder of your wrist. Available in five different colors: Silver Touch, Gold Rush, Rose Bloom, Black Sensation, or Burgundy Kiss, the petite and elegant Rosalux is an elegant addition to any outfit and the perfect Easter gift.