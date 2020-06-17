Initiative „Honigliebling“ for natural beekeeping

Lightwork Wittig & Wittig GbR

Lightwork was founded in 2013 by marketing specialists and sisters Christiane and Susanne Wittig. They gave up the long-standing work of their joint Hamburg creative agency for healthy topics in order to devote themselves entirely to the lively development of light language. Light language is an energy language. It works through subtle vibrations of its shapes and colors. We humans work with light language via visualization.



The trained lighting language experts Wittig & Wittig translate the lighting language in an easy-to-understand way for today's times, for immediate use in everyday life. Knowledge of light language and current knowledge are offered in inspiring lectures, courses and workshops for various target groups.