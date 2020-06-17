Schulstr. 24
Initiative „Honigliebling“ for natural beekeeping
Strengthening bees with healing power!(lifePR) ( Hamfelde/Stormarn, )
This is how „Honigliebling“ was created between the Light Language experts Christiane and Susanne Wittig from Lightwork Hamburg and the beekeepers. The group spirit was clearly focused on the well-being of bees, but at the same time focused on previously unknown and deeper healing perspectives. First and foremost, Lightwork is intended to energetically benefit the bee colonies in order to give their community more health, vitality, well-being and joy. However, the relationship between beekeeper and bee can also attract lightful, activating impulses to come even closer to the understanding and magic of this highly developed animals.
The result of the buzzing Light Language work is shown on the Lightwork website at www.lightworkobjects.com/... and on Facebook and Instagram under „Honigliebling“.
Seven bee motives are available and can be ordered directly (German shop, foreign customers please order by e-mail at info@lightworkobjects.com). The shiny bee coloured objects come in 10 x 10 cm format and are made for outdoor use. They can be used individually or in combination and are usually best placed on the front of the hive. Each bee motif emits permanent positive vibrations into the energy field of the bees. The effects are directed to:
⁃ Promoting gentleness | Co-creation bee & human being
⁃ Healthy and strong | Brings spiritual power
⁃ Vitality high three | Inspires inner freedom
⁃ Honey darling | Draws stability to the bee colony
- Early flower costume - Bee’s Joy | Incentive and energy
⁃ Late flower costume - Bee’s Joy | Togetherness and community
⁃ Varroa mite stop | Also acts on other parasites
The Honey Darling initiative is open to development at all levels. This requires intuition, some willingness to experimentation and a joint exchange of experiences. It is about turning to natural beekeeping. Beekeepers who are interested in this, please contact Christiane and Susanne Wittig from Lightwork at info@lightworkobjects.com.
German website: www.lightworkobjects.com/...
For more than seven years, Lightwork Hamburg has been researching the ancient healing knowledge of the Language of Light, yesterday as today highly valuable in the promotion of human and animal health. The Language of Light communicates through colours and the shapes of the so-called Sacred Geometry, working subtly through energetic frequencies. The energy fields of all beings on our planet understand Light Language intuitively and can implement its positive effects.
