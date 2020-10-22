Not only for pilots: Laco "München" chronograph

The German watchmaker has been making professional pilot watches since the 1940s. Their success story continues now with the „München“ automatic chronograph.



Get on board, fasten your seatbelt and off we go: The pilot watch „München“ from Laco makes you feel like soaring through the clouds. In addition to the totalizers acting as stop and add time measurement, the black dial in an authentic instrument panel look displays the day of the week and date. Created in subtle grey shades, they preserve the appearance of traditional pilot watches. This timepiece is a fitting tribute to those historical navigation watches. The watch is available as a limited edition of 200 only, equipped with a high-quality Swiss automatic movement.



Complete reliability, maximum precision and excellent legibility from any angle and at any second - features essential for survival in the days of civilian and military flying in the 1930s and 1940s, when courageous aviation pioneers wore them in the cockpit. Consummate engineering skills ensured the reliability of these navigation instruments at high flying speeds, or when temperatures fluctuated suddenly and pressure dropped unexpectedly. The practical, robust design and clean lines of Laco pilot and navigator watches set new standards at that time, a trend which continues to the present day.



The new „München“ pilot watch upholds these values, incorporating stylish features from the past into today´s world. The black dial with phosphorescent displays and lozenge hands is the centrepiece, providing excellent readability even in the most adverse lighting conditions. As described in the pilot watch specification sheet, the dial has a very basic layout, with a triangular marker at the 12 o´clock position for orientation purposes. This allows the time can be read

by briefly glancing at the watch. Domed, anti-reflective sapphire crystal provides excellent legibility by preventing distracting light reflection. This Laco watch is available with a double-sided anti-reflective crystal for an extra EUR 100. Totalizers for short time measurement and the small second are elegantly integrated into the overall design. Two window displays show the day/date at the 3 o´clock position.



The robust stainless steel case is sandblasted to a matte titanium finish, increasing resilience and preventing unnecessary glare. The modern watch with its distinctive onion crown has a medium-sized diameter of 42.3 mm, making it suitable for many wearers. The core component is the rugged chronograph movement Laco 50, based on the Swiss ETA Valjoux 7750. An automatic movement that works behind an enclosed housing base whose engraved surface symbolizes the company´s long watchmaking history. The brown strap in smooth calfskin with light colored stitching and double riveting emphasizes this timepiece´s traditional appeal, which is not just for pilots!



The chronograph is available from Laco and authorized retailers from November 2020 at a price of 1.990 € / 2.400 $. Buyers ordering in the exclusive pre-sale period from October 15th to November 7th receive the first watch service free of charge within 5 years after purchasing.

