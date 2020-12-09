Laco sets sail to Mission 2025

Pforzheim, November 2020 – That time will arrive in five years: the German watch brand Laco will celebrate its 100th company anniversary. So it’s high time, to release the first of a total of five exclusive annual editions. The five models are the chosen companions for a journey up to the big day: the Mission 2025.



With the “Edition 95” Laco presents the first companion of this remarkable series and sets sail for an expedition through 100 years of eventful company history. True to its name, the “Edition 95” is produced as a limited series of 95 pieces only. Together with the other annual, also limited editions 96, 97, 98 and 99, it will authentically illustrate the history of the traditional watch making factory and can find its home port in 2025 for real Laco lovers in a distinguished collector‘s presentation box.



Since the 1940s, Laco has been committed to the production of precise navy watches, designed to meet the demands on the high seas. There the challenges to man and material are equally high and watches have to meet special requirements. With the new, contemporary watch, Laco once again demonstrates its long-standing tradition in navy watches since more than 80 years. The “Edition 95” combines maritime charisma with the brand’s typical requirements to precision and functionality.



Inspired by the well-known nautical virtues, it is water resistant to 100 meters, has a laterally knurled stainless steel case with a diameter of 42.5 millimeters and a large, dark blue dial with fine grain. For intuitive readability, the Arabic numerals and hands are coated with intense blue luminescent Superluminova. This allows the time to be seen in an instant, even at night or in poor visibility conditions. With the used Laco 98 caliber the “Edition 95” is always precisely on course. The mechanical hand-wound movement, like in the historical models, is based on the tried and tested caliber ETA 6498.1. The sapphire crystal in the screwed-in back shows off the distinctive decorations perfectly.



With a successful blend of functionality and sporty elegance, the “Edition 95” is a reliable and stylish companion in every situation. Although it was designed for use on the high seas, it also makes a remarkable impression on land as an attractive business watch. The watch is presented with a color-coordinated watch box, a certificate of authenticity and a limited edition pin all of which is exclusive to the watch. This special limited edition with only 95 pieces is available at a price of 1.290€ / 1.560$ by end of 2020 directly at Laco and at authorized retailers.

