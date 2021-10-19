Flieger Pro – unmistakably personal

Since the 1940s, pilot watches have fascinated people with their precision, durability and clarity of design. Looking back at the production of these timepieces from the company's history, the watch brand Laco now connects the story of historic pilot watches with timeless modernity in the new, configurable "Flieger PRO" line.



Flieger Pro – as in PROgress



Even though the tradition of the Laco brand is maintained with great attention paid to detail in the "Pilot Watch Original" and "Pilot Watch Basic" lines, the Laco team is always taking modern developments into consideration and makes it a point to include customer requests in the products. The new "Flieger Pro" collection reflects this attitude by satisfying the desire for more diverse customization in a special way thanks to an innovative online configurator. Based on the typical characteristics of pilot watches that have been synonymous with the brand for multiple decades, Laco is reinventing its watch series without losing sight of its historic legacy.



Flieger PRO – like PROfessional



With a nearly unlimited number of design options, the new tool allows you to assemble a "customized" pilot watch for your wrist, entirely based on your own preferences. The Stuttgart PRO (type A) and Karlsruhe PRO (type B) models serve as the basis for this – available in case sizes 37 mm, 40 mm and 43 mm. It doesn't matter which configuration is selected – an individual timepiece is always created that is produced individually by the watchmakers in Pforzheim. Just like all Laco pilot watches, the entire "Flieger PRO" collection is characterized by its durability, functionality and legibility and thereby combines the historic legacy of the observation watch with advanced watch technology. The bolted bottom and the screw-in crown make the watch waterproof up to 20ATM and prevents the penetration of moisture even under widely fluctuating pressures and temperatures. The ergonomically curved lugs, combined with the flat casing height, offer increased comfort. The optional double-sided mirrored sapphire glass ensures increased legibility, even in poor lighting.



Flieger PRO – like PROduct configurator



A mechanical Swiss automatic or hand-wound movement ticks in all models of the new line, while several levels of quality and refinements, such as decorative patterns and blued screws, can be selected. Other options are available for the casing finish with a brushed or dark sand-blasted surface, borrowed from the company's pilot watches. Even in the design of the dial, numerous additional options arise from the choice between the two models, the "Laco" writing and the option of the date. The models cost between 850 and 1600 Euro, depending on the details.



The groundbreaking and simple to use tool emphasizes once again the company's close proximity to the customers and its connection to the historic pilot watch and its modern interpretation in the present. The new online configurator is already available from September 2021 and can be accessed on the watch manufacturer's website.

(lifePR) (