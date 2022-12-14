Adventurous Bronze pilot watch

Laco presents new Edition 97 model

With its Edition 97, the traditional manufacturer Laco presents the third count-up model of its "Mission 2025" on the way to the company's 100th anniversary. Limited to just 97 pieces, the 2022 edition pays tribute to the pioneering spirit of the age of flight, as it is fully in keeping with the historical Laco observation watches. Unlike the historical models, the case is made of bronze and reduced to a contemporary diameter of 42 millimeters. The expressive material is combined with a dark green dial.



The countdown – or rather "count-up!" – is on: In 2025, Laco will celebrate its 100th anniversary. To make the time pass faster until then, the German watch manufacturer has launched "Mission 2025," a special campaign to showcase five exclusive watches presented as one Limited Edition per year. Each of these watches brings a piece of history back to life, and represents a milestone in the watchmaker's tradition-steeped past. The exclusive series began two years ago with Edition 95, a modern timepiece designed with a maritime style. It was followed in 2021 by Edition 96, a special "Scorpion" model done in eye-catching black that is reminiscent of the company's squad watches.



This year, the spotlight is on the classic pilot watch, an important chapter in the company's history as Laco is one of the pioneers of this watch genre. In the past, pilot watches were primarily precise and robust instruments in the cockpit, tailored to meet the needs of the daring aviation pioneers. Today, these watches are the ultimate fashion statement for all those who want to discover new horizons.



The Edition 97 is designed for people who constantly seek new adventures, both in familiar and unknown territory. Thus, as a companion, it is uncompromisingly at the side of its wearer in all situations. Its 42 mm case is done in bronze, which was first discovered more than 4,000 years ago, making it one of the oldest known materials in the world. Bronze connoisseurs will love the characteristic patina, which develops over time and according to use. Environmental factors such as salt water or humidity can speed up (or slow down) the patina formation process. This makes each Edition 97 unique – and provides for the utmost in casual style for the wrist.



The case of Edition 97 is water-resistant up to 10 ATM, and comes equipped with a distinctive onion crown and a back made of skin-friendly stainless steel. The dark green dial provides a harmonious contrast to the matte bronze case. These sophisticated colors provide the vintage pilot watch with an authentic yet resolutely stylish look. Done in the classic "Baumuster B" style, the hours are subtly displayed in an inner circle, while the minutes are magnified on an outer ring. For best readability even at night, the large numerals are coated with the luminous Superluminova "Old Radium". In keeping with the historical layout, only every second numeral of the outer circle is luminous. The thermally blued hands are also filled with the luminous beige material. A used look leather strap with the characteristic rivets and a bronze pin buckle completes the masculine vintage look. Precision is offered by the built-in automatic movement Laco 200, which is based on the proven Swiss caliber Sellita SW200.



Like the other editions, the new Edition 97 comes with a matching gift case, including a limited pin and certificate of authenticity. The pilot's watch with its skilful retro look will be available from mid-December at a price of €1,490 from Laco and authorized retailers.