Cool Floorwear for hot summer nights









What does a Mixtape, Sonic Waves and Stereo Total have in common? Correct – they all are somehow connected to music and are by the way very fitting names of the latest three Floorwear Designs from kymo.



Although nowadays many people do not remember what a Mixtape is and audio cassettes are a dusty relic – back in the days they were something quite special. And it always says something important about its creator. It’s the transitions that matter, although it’s also about the thought put into selecting each and every track. This applies wholeheartedly to our new model, MIXTAPE, which is composed of intertwining fibre strands, pulled together to form a harmonious picture of perfection. The fluctuating intensity of hues lends each individual braid its own vivid, almost personal look and feel. This floorwear is made from extra-strong polypropylene and is thus also suitable for outdoor use. Or maybe it will blend in with the bathroom. Perhaps it will be used to add the finishing touches to a kitchen area. If it’s a robust and water-resistant creation someone is looking for, something to add atmosphere to a room, our MIXTAPE carpets fit the bill! Available in ten perfectly matched colour combinations, individually created by our designers. Or maybe you’d like to put together your own special kymo MIXTAPE floorwear…?



Examine the cloth pulled taut over a loudspeaker and you’ll know exactly why this membrane is so important to the music. Whether it’s a pulsating bass or a gentle melody, loudspeakers use materials that are made to last and allow amplification in ultimate quality. Inspired by the vibrant and vibrating detail of loudspeaker materials, our new model, SONIC WAVES, is all about versatility.

This Floorwear® is permeable to water and hand-woven from dirt-repellent polypropylene, so it’s ideal if you’re serious about strength and style. By the pool, at the dining table or at a kids’ birthday party. In fact, SONIC WAVES can cope with any kind of party. To blend in with the scenery, it also comes in eight selected colour combinations – speaking kymo style, loud and clear.



Space, or spatial dimension, is one of the many semantic roots of the word stereo, which is derived from Greek. By itself, these days it’s mainly used to refer to sound, a way of describing the depth of audio in a room coming from two or more acoustic sources.

Interesting, yes. But what’s that got to do with a carpet? More than you’d think, especially when you take a closer look at kymo’s STEREO TOTAL. Its ingenious weaving patterns seem to jump out at you from the underlying surface, like a multidimensional statement. You see it and you feel it. An interplay between two colours. The floor beneath as an expression of an all-round stereo experience.

And while we’re on the topic of music, we also chose the name as a lateral reference to the congenial, multilingual, multifaceted duo from Berlin: Stereo Total...



Three Floorwear designs which could not be more different: MIXTAPE, SONIC WAVES and STEREO TOTAL. Apart from their common musical heritage they are connected through the material polypropylene. The material is weather-resistant, lightfast, but without lacking a certain softness. Thanks to our very special construction all rugs are able of drainage and rain water can flow freely through the surface. So all our three summer heroes are perfectly suited for terraces, yards or the garden but also for all wet spaces like kitchen, bathroom, sauna or the pool area.

kymo, from Germany, makes contemporary floorwear. Founded in Karlsruhe in 2005 by creative thinkers from diverse backgrounds, the kymo label is now sold in leading interior design stores all over the world. Distinguished brands, like Dolce & Gabbana, Escada, Bugatti, and Nespresso, have all used kymo rugs and carpets for their own point-of-sale design or product presentations.



The kymo brand philosophy revolves around its tagline: GO ON. AND CREATE. The kymo collection reflects this, the epitome of a design-centric, young, vibrant lifestyle.

