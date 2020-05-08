The System - what is it? Thoughts before, during and after COVID 19 - Egill Sæbjörnsson

Am Zollhafen 3-5
55118 Mainz, de
http://www.kunsthalle-mainz.de
The System - what is it? Thoughts before, during and after COVID 19 - Egill SæbjörnssonMainz, )
The System - what is it?
Thoughts before, during and after COVID 19
We usually don’t give ourselves the time to reflect upon our lives at grand. We just do it, tread the path that has been trodden before us.
Turning your key to your postbox is part of the machine.
Receiving the letters is part of the machine.
Turning the light switch in the entrance of your house is part of the machine.
Walking through the entrance hallway is part of the machine.
Walking up the stairs, step for step, inside those walls, is part of the machine.
What is not part of the machine is: breathing, watching the stars at night, drinking water (sometimes), holding someone’s hand, looking someone in the eyes, caressing the hair, standing in front of each other. Being close to other bodies, or knowing about them in the neighbourhood.
Plants grow free of charge in nature, fuelled for free with water and energy from the sun. The wind blows without you getting a bill in the mail for it. It is almost unthinkable that something is for free nowadays where everything has been enchained into a payment system. The Ocean hosts the fish for free, like a caring mother that doesn’t charge her children for what she does.
There is a beauty in those things.
