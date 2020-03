Kunsthalle Mainz closed until 04/19

We want to do our part to ensure that as few people as possible are affected by COVID-19 and that the virus spreads slowly.Therefore, we have to inform you that the Kunsthalle Mainz will be closed until Sunday, 19/04. Our entire program including the children's and youth art school is canceled.We will keep you up to date on further developments.We look forward to welcoming you more in the virtual space during the closing. We’d be delighted to keep you up to date with details of our program and content via our website, our newsletter, on Instagram and Facebook If you have any questions, please call 06131 126936 or write to mail@kunsthalle-mainz.de.We’re looking forward to welcoming you again in person soon – and in the meantime, look after yourself and everyone else!Uriel Orlow – Conversing with Leaves29/11/19—19/04/20Unterstützt durch / supported byund / and Pro Helvetia