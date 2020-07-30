KNAUS Raptor at the ADAC GT Masters: season opener at the Lausitzring

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn, de
http://www.knaustabbert.de
Nicole Schindler
+49 (8583) 21-396
KNAUS Raptor at the ADAC GT Masters: season opener at the LausitzringJandelsbrunn / Lausitzring, )
The newly designed "KNAUS Raptor" based on the Mercedes-AMG GT3 proudly wears the double swallows on its carbon dress and represents the KNAUS brand claim to innovation in an excellent way.
Gerd Adamietzki, Managing Director of Knaus Tabbert GmbH: "With the HTP-WINWARD Motorsport Team we have an experienced and successful partner. Our team is motivated and the "KNAUS Raptor" is well prepared, we are looking forward to many exciting races".
The ADAC GT Masters start this Saturday and Sunday at 13.00 hrs, the races will be broadcast live on SPORT1.
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.