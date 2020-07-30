Pressemitteilung BoxID: 809309 (Knaus Tabbert GmbH)

KNAUS Raptor at the ADAC GT Masters: season opener at the Lausitzring

The probably fastest swallows "fly" this weekend on the Lausitzring. With the starting number 48 the "KNAUS Raptor" will start in the ADAC GT Masters. The "Raptor" with its striking KNAUS design will be piloted by two exceptional drivers who have already shown what they can do. Philip Ellis (27) already drove successfully together with Fabian Vettel for the HTP Motorsport Team last year. The second driver is Raffaele Marciello (25), who already became European Champion in Formula 3 (2013) and also gained a lot of racing experience as a test driver in Formula 1. In the run-up to the season, Marciello was able to set a more than respectable best time of 1:22.330 min in the test drives at the Lausitzring.



The newly designed "KNAUS Raptor" based on the Mercedes-AMG GT3 proudly wears the double swallows on its carbon dress and represents the KNAUS brand claim to innovation in an excellent way.



Gerd Adamietzki, Managing Director of Knaus Tabbert GmbH: "With the HTP-WINWARD Motorsport Team we have an experienced and successful partner. Our team is motivated and the "KNAUS Raptor" is well prepared, we are looking forward to many exciting races".



The ADAC GT Masters start this Saturday and Sunday at 13.00 hrs, the races will be broadcast live on SPORT1.

