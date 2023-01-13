The novelties of the CMT Stuttgart 2023

Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe with headquarters in Jandelsbrunn, Lower Bavaria. It also has locations in Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld in Germany, and in Nagyoroszi in Hungary.



The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. With its brands KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO and its caravanning rental service RENT AND TRAVEL, the company generated revenues of nearly 850 million euros and produced more than 25,000 recreational vehicles with a workforce of approximately 3,500.

