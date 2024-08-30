Innovation is the ability to see change not as a threat but as an opportunity. Knaus Tabbert, one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles, has always prided itself on its proven high pace of innovation. Knaus Tabbert is convinced of the inexhaustible power of innovation, of new ideas, fascinating design and intelligent technologies in an industry that often focuses on what is tried and tested. As an industry leader, Knaus Tabbert sets the highest standards and breaks new ground.



This year, the company has impressively done this yet again, with its two completely redefined KNAUS CASCAN and WEINSBERG X-PEDITION series – as well as its latest invention, CLEANFLEX. The CLEANFLEX sanitation system provided by Knaus Tabbert uses weldable, hygienic and odour-proof films that can be easily and cleanly disposed of with domestic refuse. This saves on water, space and weight. In doing so, the company is the first major manufacturer of leisure vehicles to resolve an issue that is part of typical day-to-day caravanning but is certainly one of the least enjoyable activities – emptying the toilet and wastewater tank. What’s more, the use of toxic chemicals is completely avoided and both humans and nature are protected. Equally sustainable is the fact that CLEANFLEX works entirely without water, thus helping to protect important resources. In addition, the welded bags are ideal for use in waste incineration, as they serve as an energy source.



However, sustainability is just one aspect of the versatile and smart solutions offered by the CLEANFLEX toilet, which is offered exclusively by Knaus Tabbert. Alongside the completely new hygiene standards, a whole new feeling of space is created in the bathroom, because if the toilet is not needed, it can simply be made to disappear. Knaus Tabbert will offer CLEANFLEX in all suitable models in the 2025 model year, and will also retrofit it where possible.



The latest innovations at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2024



KNAUS



• CASCAN 690 LE: World première – The vehicle study presents a new, pioneering and extremely fascinating form of compact, mobile living.

• VAN TI and VAN TI VANSATION on VW: These improved modules save weight thanks to their lightweight construction.

• L!VE TI and L!VE TI PLATINUM SELECTION: Fresh colour & trim packages provide a surprise in the coming year.

• L!VE WAVE and L!VE WAVE PLATINUM SELECTION: The two floor plans, 700 MX and 700 LX, are completely optimised.

• BOXLIFE: All floor plans are available as the PLATINUM SELECTION performance model.

• BOXLIFE PRO: Models benefit from the new EcoFlex bath and the optional CLEANFLEX toilet.

• BOXDRIVE 680 ME: Individual seats are an option in the dinette.

• Camper vans: All vehicles have new hobs, sinks and optional air-conditioning units.

• SPORT: A new design brings this successful range of caravans to the next level.

• KNAUS caravans: A new induction hob and an external LTE-/WiFi antenna are now available as options.



WEINSBERG



• X-PEDITION 600 MQ: World première – The vehicle study of a new camper van is the ideal choice for true discoverers and adventurers.

• CaraBus and CaraTour on Fiat: Some floor plans in this series will benefit from an additional fifth seat in the future.

• CaraBus and CaraTour on Ford: A new shade in the driver’s cab improves the field of vision.

• CUV: The models have new air-conditioning units (extra), gas hobs and improved ventilation.

• CaraOne [EDITION HOT]: Fans can look forward to more features ex works.

• WEINSBERG caravans: Technical upgrades provide greater comfort in the upcoming year.



TABBERT



• CAZADORA: A new series combining luxury with real life.

• BELLINI 620 TD PROFI 2.5

• PUCCINI 550 E 2,3



Innovative technologies (across all series)



CLEANFLEX: The new, waterless toilet is an option for all ranges except for those models with bench toilets.

LTE- and WiFi antennas: This useful technology is available either optionally or as standard in many performance models.

Charging: Knaus Tabbert has improved the recharging of all on-board batteries.

FIAT DUCATO: Stellantis offers a striking, new front design alongside technical updates.

VOLKSWAGEN CRAFTER And MAN TGE: New products and improvements enhance the safety and appeal of both sister models.



KNAUS



Camper van world première: KNAUS CASCAN 690 LE



The new KNAUS CASCAN is more than just a highlight: This attractive model is unique and casts aside many prevailing conventions in the industry. It has a decidedly car-like appearance, sporty and dynamic. Its unique design is not based on the usual designs found in the world of caravanning, but focuses on modern technology whilst satisfying the most stringent demands in design and elegance. The liner under the campervan.



It is no surprise that KNAUS has used the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter as the basis for the CASCAN in its latest version. The 150 HP four-cylinder engine is the basis of this range, however Knaus also offers the new CASCAN featuring a 190 HP engine and automatic transmission. The striking radiator grille and the dynamic front apron are particularly imposing.



The CASCAN is even more surprising on the inside compared to the outside. It has a similar design approach to a modern, urban apartment in a major city. The furniture “flows” elegantly into the space, leaving the impression that everything is simply in place. The fittings in the kitchen and bathroom are in a striking and refined shade of black. Unusual open areas are clearly accented with striking lines, contrasts and tactile qualities. The unique lighting concept in the CASCAN sets it apart as well as its smart, intuitive ease of use. For all modern elegance within, the primary focus during development was always on ensuring the best possible functionality.



The KNAUS CASCAN is also innovative in the bathroom. The standard CLEANFLEX toilet is hidden in a cupboard, ready for use whilst the washbasin is folded up against the wall, taking up no space. This makes showering in the KNAUS CASCAN purely enjoyable as literally nothing whatsoever gets in the way!



In summary, the new CASCAN from KNAUS is a successful and remarkable statement in the premium luxury sector for camper vans that satisfies even the most demanding clientèle.



KNAUS MOTORHOMES



VAN TI and VAN TI VANSATION on VW



Thanks to their lightweight construction, the improved KNAUS VAN TI and the high performance KNAUS VAN TI VANSATION SELECTION are both approx. 40 kg lighter. This is achieved with diesel heating across the range, meaning that only a five-kilogram gas bottle (for the cooker) is needed in a smaller gas box. The new compressor refrigerator saves on weight, as does the lithium-iron-phosphate battery (Li-Fe-Po) and consistent application of lightweight construction principles for the interior. Despite the reduction in weight, the new base plate is thicker, meaning that insulation values are also higher. And the KNAUS VAN TI will be even more practical in the future: Travellers benefit from an exceptional level of headroom in bed whilst a retractable ladder also makes access easier after the bed conversion. On top of that, the exterior design also demonstrates refinement, thanks to its silver structural and garage door frame and anthracite attachments. Users of the performance model KNAUS VAN TI VW VANSATION will enjoy a better connection to the Internet on the road with the improved WiFi. KNAUS provides, ex works, an external LTE-/WiFi antenna.



L!VE TI



The KNAUS L!VE TI and the KNAUS L!VE TI PLATINUM SELECTION performance model provide surprises for 2025 with its fresh colour & trim packages. The designers at KNAUS have raised the entire interior to a whole new level. Both the upholstery and the furniture surfaces, offset décor and floor surfaces promise a modern, highly contemporary interior experience. When it comes to the KNAUS L!VE TI, the PLATINUM SELECTION performance model comes with an external LTE-/WiFi antenna ex works for optimal mobile WiFi. There are four floor plans available: 590 MF, 650 MF, 650 MEG and 700 MEG.



L!VE WAVE and L!VE WAVE PLATINUM SELECTION



The KNAUS L!VE WAVE and the KNAUS L!VE WAVE PLATINUM SELECTION performance model have been fully optimised prior to the next season. The 700 LX floor plan is hot off the assembly line. This is a real highlight with a spacious bathroom, a face-to-face seating area, and a luxurious queen-size bed at the rear. In addition, KNAUS has optimised the popular 700 MEG floor plan with expansive single beds. The KNAUS engineers have squarely focussed on a lightweight construction with these models: By switching it to diesel heating only a five-kilogram gas bottle model is required for the cooker, along with a smaller gas box, compared to two eleven-kilogram bottles. A conscious use of lightweight furniture design, a thicker (for better insulation) base and a lithium battery as standard also lower the weight. The interiors of this range benefit from new furniture finishes, offset décor and upholstery. The floor surface is also new. As is the case in many other ranges, the KNAUS L!VE PLATINUM SELECTION performance model comes with an external LTE-/WiFi antenna on board as standard.



KNAUS camper vans



BOXLIFE



All KNAUS BOXLIFE basic layouts are also available as the new “PLATINUM SELECTION” upon request. These performance models come with exclusive upholstery and customised decals as standard in addition to premium-quality fittings.



BOXLIFE PRO



The KNAUS BOXLIFE PRO benefits from the revolutionary EcoFlex bath with the exclusive CLEANFLEX toilet, exclusively developed for Knaus Tabbert. Fully revised fittings along with refined, elegant decals round off the harmonised appearance of this range. The new furniture surfaces are also striking, with enhanced colour & trims. Another benefit of the Pro series: This range will be equipped with diesel-powered heating as standard in the new year. This makes the rear storage area even bigger and means no more fiddling around with large, heavy gas bottles.



BOXDRIVE 680 ME



The KNAUS BOXDRIVE 680 ME now has another option available: For an additional cost, the dinette can also be fitted with two comfortable, single AGUTI seats instead of a typical bench seat. This improves seating comfort for passengers at the back, particularly when driving.



All camper van models



All KNAUS camper vans come with new hobs and sinks as well as state-of-the-art roof-mounted air-conditioning units.



KNAUS CARAVANS



SPORT



The tried and tested range of caravans also has some new features: The KNAUS Sport blends the tradition of this popular range with modern, pioneering concepts. Along with a new exterior design – such as the unmistakeable KNAUS Cateye evolution II tail lights, which are smaller but brighter and feature fully LED technology – and a fully revised interior, the KNAUS Sport, with its fourteen floor plans, remains an incredibly appealing option. Revision of the new model represents a considerable improvement of all previous comparable designs. The KNAUS SPORT is a proven indicator of quality in the range, as excellent sales over generations demonstrate its popularity and flexibility. It will be even lighter in the 2025 model year, thanks to extensive optimisations such as the DYONIC chassis, consistent lightweight furniture construction and an improved body design. The designers have been able to make the KNAUS SPORT 450 FU 18 kg lighter than last year's model. And it gets even better: this series is not only lighter, but also cheaper than last year.



For all caravans



In addition, all KNAUS caravans come with model updates such as new cookers (gas or induction), the latest generation of roof-mounted air-conditioning units (optional) and external LTE/WiFi antennas that are available on request.



WEINSBERG



WORLD PREMIER: X-PEDITION 600 MQ



When heading out into the big, wide world, reliable partners are necessary. The completely redesigned WEINSBERG X-PEDITION 600 MQ vehicle study provides everything a globetrotter could wish for. It truly represents the claim it makes: Your Buddy for Everywhere. Its powerful, robust appearance underlines its vehicle graphics, deliberately picking up on cargo elements, giving it a distinctive look. Four typical expedition colours are available.



The durable Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, with 150 HP and rear-wheel drive, is a dependable, powerful and technologically sound foundation for the WEINSBERG X-PEDITION. This impressive vehicle study has a confident appearance on massive 245/75 R 16 all-terrain tyres. As you would expect, WEINSBERG also optionally offers the X-PEDITION with an all-wheel drive chassis, with a suspension lift of 100 millimetres. The interior of the X-PEDITION demonstrates that going on expeditions doesn’t mean skimping on comfort. It provides clever, well-thought out solutions in style. Distinctive, vertical wall panelling strips do not just lend the interior a clear, modern appearance, but also ensure excellent acoustics within the vehicle. Solid, streamlined furniture design with a distinctive combination of angular edges, brushed stainless steel perforated sheets and an ambitious lighting concept with ever-changing LED colours set it apart. The combination of light, colours and shapes provides a mobile home that is ideal for long trips, providing space for up to four people – and comes with many practical solutions. For example, the table can also be used outdoors, and the backrest on the rear bed can be folded to act as a comfortable couch for reading or resting. The WEINSBERG offers plenty of space in the bathroom thanks to the new CLEANFLEX toilet. It is only taken out of its “hiding place” during use.



With the X-PEDITION, WEINSBERG continues a chapter that started in 2008. 16 years ago, an off-road caravan that used an all-wheel Sprinter as its base was met with plenty of attention and applause. From now, the new WEINSBERG X-PEDITION 600 MQ continues this story with many exciting and new anecdotes.



WEINSBERG CAMPER VANS



CaraBus and CaraTour on Fiat Ducato



All basic floor plans of the WEINSBERG CaraBus and WEINSBERG CaraTour ranges based on the Fiat Ducato also have an additional fifth seat.



CaraBus and CaraTour on Ford basis



A new shade in the driver’s cab improves the field of vision in the CaraBus and WEINSBERG CaraTour based on Ford.



CaraBus [EDITION FIRE]



Furthermore, in the upcoming model year, the Fiat-based WEINSBERG CaraBus will be available a performance model [EDITION] FIRE with a fiery design both inside and out. There are seven floor plans to choose from. The impressive full equipment set includes a 140 hp engine, tasteful special upholstery, 16‟ alloy wheels and an integrated rear-view camera.



Innovations for camper vans



All WEINSBERG Camper-Vans come with new Dometic air-conditioning units, new gas cookers and improved forced ventilation.



Caravans



CaraOne [EDITION HOT]



The new performance model WEINSBERG CaraOne [EDITION HOT] is characterised by its distinctive appearance and tempting full equipment set. The caravan shines with its unique upholstery fabrics, a 133-litre refrigerator and alloy wheels. Clever: Differently shaped upholstery makes access to the fresh water tank easier than ever before. In terms of technical equipment, the Dometic air-conditioning units have been switched to the latest generation, and the gas and induction cookers have also been replaced by current models. The special EDITION [HOT] sticker never fails to turn heads. Eleven different layouts meet the varying needs of all holidaymakers – and at an unbeatable price.



TABBERT



CAZADORA



TABBERT discontinues the DaVinci and introduces the brand new CAZADORA range. It is a gateway to an oasis in the truest sense of the word, in which luxury and comfort blend to make a truly incomparable atmosphere. The exterior’s curved contours, seamlessly flowing into the aerodynamic profile of the new caravan, are particularly eye-catching. However, the CAZADORA is also impressive on paper, featuring a quality Dyonic chassis with high-tensile steel mono axle, optimal shock absorption and anti-sway coupling as well as an exclusive 48mm thick TABBERT roof, which provides exceptional sound and thermal insulation. The innovative FoldXpand rear means more space on the inside. When inside, the caravan features quality materials and stylish design in refined shades of grey and brown. Warm, dark wooden tones with occasional light accents and ambient lighting that is discreetly integrated into the furniture all set the scene, providing a luxurious atmosphere in the CAZADORA’s interior. The interior design reinforces this impression. Multiple layers of upholstery provide excellent comfort when sitting down and the robust leather combination are mixed to provide a true visual highlight. A wooden slatted frame in the sleeping area fits in perfectly with the EvoPore HRC mattress for particularly restful nights. The kitchen’s invisible signs of refinement provide a pleasant surprise: Drawers come with a soft-close function and can be fully removed so that all space is used. Furthermore, the CAZADORA comes with a robust HPL-coated worktop and a quality three-flame cooker with a sturdy cast grate and a deep sink.



With seven different floor plans, this new luxury series offers a wide range of users for all types of caravans and camper vans. It combines the carefully selected range of materials with warm wooden hues or hand-produced wall panels with a unique photo wall that personalises the living space. The 460 E 2.3 is a compact solution, a marvel of space with low longitudinal beds and an innovative clothing and laundry cabinet - ideal for couples who prefer to travel in a smaller vehicle. The CAZADORA 490 TD 2.3 has a horseshoe seating arrangement at the back and a comfortable double bed above it, and those who prefer two single beds are best served with the 495 HE 2.3. The 550 E 2.3 model features an open line of sight along with a large horseshoe seating arrangement featuring multiple-layered upholstery unique to the CAZADORA range for extra comfort for relaxation and enjoyment. The 550 DMK 2.5 is specially designed for families with small children as the comfortable bunk beds in the rear of the caravan are ideal for our smaller travellers to have a break. There is space for a total of five people in this floor plan. There is space for four in the 560 HTD 2.5 and it is equipped with an extended rear toilet room. Combined with the comfort shower and the expansive wardrobe, as well as the cleverly integrated angled kitchen, this model provides something for everyone. The star at the top of the CAZADORA range is the new floor layout of the 700 KD 2.5 with its well thought-out features and luxurious fittings. These include: the open bathroom, a separate children’s room with seating area and a large angled kitchen with 177! Refrigerator and an extra horseshoe seating arrangement. It’s completely in accordance with the slogan: Where luxury meets life.



BELLINI 620 TD PROFI 2.5



Premium Caravanning: The new BELLINI 620 TD PROFI 2.5 enters the market, setting new standards in all-year camping. As is typical for BELLINI, this new model has striking contours and is full of practical features ensuring exceptional comfort, such as the large double bed in the rear as well as the elaborately produced and extended horseshoe seating arrangement. Also, the new 620 TD PROFI 2.5 features a genuine highlight with ambient lighting featuring adjustable reading spots along with a dimmable awning light strip. The new interior is almost revolutionary. It comes fitted with dark wooden décor and stylish handle-less upper compartments, conveying a sense of state-of-the-art fashion and elegance. A particular highlight is hidden in the caravan’s kitchen as the cooker disappears completely beneath a stylish worktop and only appears when it is actually needed. This innovative feature makes it possible to pull out the hob cover so that either a full storage area or a full kitchen with a two-flame gas cooker and sink appears - nothing is spared in terms of luxury.



PUCCINI



Now even lighter: In the case of the PUCCINI 550 E 2,3, and E 2,5 the engineers at Knaus Tabbert made various improvements to the vehicle, including the use of new lightweight materials, saving up to 90kg in weight. The considerably lower weight makes it easier for the towing vehicle and also enables more load to be carried.



T@B



The BASIC 320, OFFROAD 320 and BASIC 400 have been improved further. The offset décor now rounds off the interior of the T@B with a leather look. In addition, the external flaps for water, electricity, gas etc. are provided with magnets and are therefore cleverly given a hold function. The flap no longer has to be held open, but remains open of its own accord thanks to integrated magnets. The BASIC and OFFROAD 320 now also come with a 60-liter compressor refrigerator as standard.



Innovative technologies across brands:



CLEANFLEX waterless toilet system



This exclusive and ingenious system saves on space and weight, makes disposal much more convenient whilst also ensuring far greater self-sufficiency. The waterless CLEANFLEX toilet is based on a tried and tested system that Knaus Tabbert will provide in most vehicles within the 2025 range onwards. For technical reasons, this will not be provided in vehicles with bench toilets. This decision means that Knaus Tabbert is the first major manufacturer that is taking such a pioneering step forwards. As well as no longer being dependent on fresh water, the sustainability of the vehicle is another advantage: CLEANFLEX does not need any aggressive toilet-cleaning chemicals, which always require approved supply stations due to the pollution they cause.



The CLEANFLEX system is based on a special endless film hose that conveniently leaves a hygienic, fresh toilet after each and every use. Every time the toilet is used, the system quickly and autonomously welds the film bag into position with a battery-powered welding unit. The liner also readily handles organic waste, nappies or sanitary products. The contents are then stored in a collection tray for disposal with typical household waste without any smell whatsoever. They can remain there for several days without issues. When used in waste incineration, the liner ultimately contributes to further energy generation. CLEANFLEX is also characterised by its safety and its ease of use. Furthermore, the system requires minimal effort in terms of cleaning the toilet. In addition, replacement liners do not take up much space.



There are several more benefits: As no flushing is required, the supply of fresh water on board can be used more expediently. Moreover, As there is no need for a fixed faeces cassette, the CLEANFLEX toilet can be easily assembled such that it can be moved into a niche when not in use. This looks great and also provides fresh scope for the functional design of the bathroom. The space that is gained does not just mean more room and greater scope within the basic floor plan, but also makes showering a much more comfortable experience. Also, the otherwise necessary flap on the outer wall of the vehicle is no longer required. The use of CLEANFLEX also means that there is no need for extraction to avoid irritating smells. In addition, the system is surprisingly light, weighing around eight kilograms.



Knaus Tabbert also offers the smart CLEANFLEX system in new models such as the KNAUS CASCAN and WEINSBERG X-PEDITION. This pioneering solution will also be available as an option in other models at an extra cost. The new CLEANFLEX toilet is also available as a set with various adapters for retrofitting.



EXTERNAL LTE- and WiFi antennas



Whether streaming news or favourite films, whether navigating foreign countries or indeed just for a spontaneous video conference: Fast, reliable internet is increasingly important when on the move. This is why Knaus Tabbert provides powerful LTE- and WiFi antennas as standard in many of its models. External assembly means it provides an ideal connection to the World Wide Web.



The VAN TI VANSATION, VAN TI VW VANSATION, L!VE TI PLATINUM SELECTION and L!VE WAVE PLATINUM SLECTION will all be equipped with this pioneering technology for the first time in the upcoming year. The LTE and WIFI antennae remain part of the equipment of the VAN TI PLUS PLATINUM SELECTION and VAN WAVE VANSATION.



ADVANCED CHARGERS



Knaus Tabbert is equipping all motorhomes with new chargers in 2025. These all come with an integrated charging booster and a temperature sensor as standard, and also contain an optimised characteristic curve for charging up lithium batteries.

(lifePR) (