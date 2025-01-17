The innovations of CMT Stuttgart 2025

VAN TI and VAN TI VANSATION on VW : Thanks to consistent lightweight construction, the optimised models save weight.

and : Thanks to consistent lightweight construction, the optimised models save weight. L!VE TI and L!VE TI PLATINUM SELECTION : Fresh Colour & Trim packages surprise in the coming model year.

and : Fresh Colour & Trim packages surprise in the coming model year. L!VE WAVE and L!VE WAVE PLATINUM SELECTION : With 700 MEG and 700 LX, two layouts are being optimised from all sides.

and : With 700 MEG and 700 LX, two layouts are being optimised from all sides. BOXLIFE : All layouts are available as a performance model PLATINUM SELECTION.

: All layouts are available as a performance model PLATINUM SELECTION. BOXLIFE PRO : The models benefit from innovative room solutions and modern KNAUS interior design.

: The models benefit from innovative room solutions and modern KNAUS interior design. BOXDRIVE 680 ME : Individual seats on the dinette optional.

: Individual seats on the dinette optional. Camper vans : All vehicles will receive new hobs, sinks and optional air conditioning and can be optionally equipped with a fifth seat.

: All vehicles will receive new hobs, sinks and optional air conditioning and can be optionally equipped with a fifth seat. SPORT : A new design takes the successful caravan series to the next level.

: A new design takes the successful caravan series to the next level. KNAUS caravans: A new induction hob and an external LTE/WiFi antenna are available as options.

X‐PEDITION 600 MQ : World premiere – for true explorers and adventurers, this new camper van is the ideal choice.

: World premiere – for true explorers and adventurers, this new camper van is the ideal choice. CaraBus and CaraTour on Fiat : In the future, the layouts of the model series will benefit from an additional fifth seat.

and : In the future, the layouts of the model series will benefit from an additional fifth seat. CaraBus and CaraTour on Ford : A new cab shading system optimises the field of vision.

and : A new cab shading system optimises the field of vision. CUV : The models will receive new air conditioning (extra), gas stoves and improved ventilation.

: The models will receive new air conditioning (extra), gas stoves and improved ventilation. CaraOne EDITION [HOT] : Fans can look forward to even more features ex works.

: Fans can look forward to even more features ex works. WEINSBERG caravans: Technical upgrades offer more comfort in the coming model year.

CAZADORA : New series – where luxury meets life.

: New series – where luxury meets life. BELLINI 620 TD PROFI 2,5

PUCCINI 550 E 2,3

LTE and Wi‐Fi antennas : From now on, this helpful technology is available as standard or as an option in many performance models.

: From now on, this helpful technology is available as standard or as an option in many performance models. Loaded : Knaus Tabbert improves the charging of the on‐board batteries in all motorhomes.

: Knaus Tabbert improves the charging of the on‐board batteries in all motorhomes. Fiat Ducato : Stellantis offers a striking new front design as well as technical updates.

: Stellantis offers a striking new front design as well as technical updates. VOLKSWAGEN CRAFTER and MAN TGE: Innovations and optimisations further increase the safety and attractiveness of the two sister models.

Thanks to the consistently implemented lightweight construction, the optimizedand the performance modelin the future about 40 kilograms in weight. This is achieved by using a diesel heater as standard, which means that in future only a five‐kilogram gas cylinder (for the stove) in a smaller gas box will be sufficient. The new compressor refrigerator saves weight, as does the lithium iron phosphate battery (LiFePO4LiFePO4), which will be standard from model year 2025, and a deliberate and consistent lightweight construction of the interior. Despite the simultaneous weight savings, the new base plate is stronger, which also results in better insulation values. And the KNAUS VAN TI will be even more practical in the future: Travellers benefit from a decisive increase in headroom in bed, and a pull‐out ladder also improves access after the bed has been converted. The exterior design will also be more finely designed in the future thanks to silver body and garage door frames and anthracite‐coloured add‐on parts. Customers of the performance model KNAUS VAN TI VW VANSATION are now better connected to the mobile Internet as standard and equipped with optimal Wi‐Fi: KNAUS equips it with an external LTE/W‐LAN antenna ex works.Theand the performance modelsurprises in the 2025 model year with its fresh Colour & Trim packages. The KNAUS designers have taken the entire interior to a new level: Both the upholstery and the furniture surfaces, the heel decors and the floor coverings promise a modern, very contemporary interior experience. With the KNAUS L! VE TI, the performance model PLATINUM SELECTION also comes with an external LTE/W‐LAN antenna ex works for optimal mobile Wi‐Fi. Four layouts are available:andAll‐round optimized start of theand the performance modelinto the next season. The floor plan is completely new. This is a real highlight with a spacious bathroom, face‐to‐face seating area and luxurious queen‐size bed in the rear. KNAUS is also optimising the layout of the popular serieswith expansive single beds. For these models, the KNAUS designers consistently focused on lightweight construction: Instead of two eleven‐kilogram gas cylinders, a five‐kilogram model for the stove – including a smaller gas box will be sufficient in the future due to the switch to a diesel heater. Conscious lightweight furniture construction, a thicker (thus better insulated) – yet lighter – floor and a lithium battery as standard save further weight. In the interior, the series profiles with new furniture surfaces, heel decors and upholstery – the flooring is also new. As in many other series, an external LTE/W‐LAN antenna is now standard on the KNAUS L! VE WAVE PLATINUM SELECTION performance model.All floor plans of the KNAUSimpress on request as the new performance models „PLATINUM SELECTION‟. In addition to significantly upgraded equipment, these performance models come with exclusive upholstery fabrics and individual foiling as standard.Thebenefits from the revolutionary EcoFlex bathroom. A comprehensively revised equipment combined with discreet and elegant foiling round off the harmonious overall appearance of the model series in a soothing way. The new furniture surfaces, which go hand in hand with an upgrade of the Colour & Trim, are also remarkable. Other advantages of the Pro series: With the new model year, this series will be equipped with a diesel heater as standard. This increases the rear storage space and makes handling large and heavy gas cylinders superfluous.Theoffers a new optional option on request: Instead of a classic bench seat, the dinette can also be equipped with two comfortable AGUTI individual seats for an extra charge. This improves the seating comfort of the rear passengers, especially when driving.Exclusively for CMT, the KNAUS BOXDRIVE is available in the colours „Deep Black Pearlscent‟, „Indium Grey Metallic‟ and „Oyster Silver Metallic‟ with LED headlights and MAN Media Van Navigation at a special price.Allreceive new hobs and sinks, the optional roof air conditioners for the body come from the latest generation. In addition, optimised ventilation improves the background noise. A fifth seat can be added as an option.There is something new in the proven caravan range: Thecombines the tradition of an extremely popular model series with modern, forward‐looking concepts. With a new design in the exterior – for example, the unmistakable KNAUS Cateye‐Evolution II rear lights, which are smaller but more luminous in full LED technology – and a fundamentally revised interior, the KNAUS SPORT remains extraordinarily attractive with its many layouts. The revision of the new model year considerably exceeds the usual efforts of comparable new designs. In the model portfolio, the KNAUS SPORT is regarded as a loyal guarantee of success, proving its popularity and flexibility for generations with excellent sales figures. In addition, thanks to extensive optimizations using the DYONIC chassis, consistent lightweight furniture construction and an improved body design, it will now be even lighter in the 2025 model year. With the KNAUS SPORT 450 FU, the designers were even able to save 18 kilos compared to last year’s model. It gets even better: because the series will not only be lighter, but also cheaper than last year.In addition, allmodel maintenance measures such as new stoves (gas or induction), the modern generation of new roof air conditioning (option) and the optional external LTE/Wi‐Fi antennas.When it comes to the wide, unknown world, strong partners are irreplaceable: The vehicle model reimagined from the ground upoffers everything globetrotters could wish for. He gets to the heart of this with his own claim: Your Buddy for Everywhere. Its emphatically robust appearance is underlined by vehicle graphics that deliberately pick up on cargo elements and thus create an unmistakable appearance. There are four typical expedition colours to choose from.The solid, powerful and technologically convincing basis of the WEINSBERG X‐PEDITION is the robust Mercedes‐Benz Sprinter with 190 hp and rear‐wheel drive. The impressive vehicle stands confidently on powerful all‐terrain tires. Of course, WEINSBERG also has the new X‐PEDITION on the all‐wheel drive chassis in its range as an option, then even including a lift of 100 millimeters. The fact that an orientation towards expeditions does not mean renunciation is proven by the X‐PEDITION in the interior. There it offers a lot of chic and clever solutions down to the last detail: Striking, vertical strips as wall cladding not only look clear and modern, but also for particularly good acoustics in the interior. The emphatically solid, no‐frills furniture construction convinces with an unmistakable play of folded levels, which accentuate perforated sheets made of brushed stainless steel and the ambitious lighting concept with LED colour change. In combination with light, colours and shapes, this creates a mobile home for the distance, which offers space for up to four people – and convinces with many practical solutions: This means that the table can also be used outdoors, and the rear bed with its slide‐away backrest offers a function as a comfortable couch for reading or resting.It is exciting that WEINSBERG is continuing a chapter from 2008 with the X‐PEDITION. As early as 16 years ago, an off‐road motorhome that used the all‐wheel‐drive Sprinter as a basis caused a stir and applause. From now on, the new WEINSBERG X‐PEDITION 600 MQ will continue this story with many exciting, new anecdotes.of the model seriesandon Fiat Ducato get an optional additional fifth seat.For the modelsandbased on Ford, a new cab shading system improves the field of vision.In addition, the Fiat‐based WEINSBERG CaraBus will be available in the coming model year as the performance model EDITION [FIRE] with a fiery design both inside and out. There are seven floor plans to choose from. The impressive full equipment includes a 140 hp engine, tasteful special upholstery, 16‟ alloy wheels and an integrated reversing camera.AllDometic air conditioners are equipped with new Dometic air conditioning systems, new gas stoves and optimised ventilation to improve the background noise.The new performance modelcomes up with a characteristic look and tempting full equipment. The caravan shines with unique upholstery fabrics, a 133‐litre refrigerator and alloy wheels. Clever. Differently shaped cushions now make access to the fresh water tank easier. In terms of technical equipment, the Dometic air conditioning systems have been converted to the new generation, and the gas and induction stoves will also be replaced by current models. The special EDITION [HOT] decals attract everyone’s attention. Eleven different floor plans meet the diverse wishes of all holiday groups – and at an unbeatable price.TABBERT bids farewell to the DaVinci and introduces the brand new seriesone. In the truest sense of the word, it is the gateway to a feel‐good home, where lively luxury and homely comfort combine to create an incomparable ambience. Visually, the exterior impresses with its curved contours, which flow seamlessly into the aerodynamic profile of the new caravan. But even on paper, the CAZADORA convinces with its high‐quality Dyonic chassis with mono axle made of high‐strength steel, optimized damping and anti‐roll coupling as well as an exclusive TABBERT roof, which has unsurpassed sound and insulation values with its 48mm thickness. Thanks to the innovative FoldXpand rear, there is more space in the interior. There, the caravan offers a high‐quality selection of materials and a chic design in noble shades of grey and brown. The warm‐dark wood, interspersed with light accents from time to time, is optimally staged by the ambient light, which is discreetly embedded in the furniture, and gives the interior of the CAZADORA a luxurious atmosphere. The living world is in no way inferior to this impression. It combines the multi‐layered upholstery construction for optimal seating comfort and the robust leather combination, which is also a real visual highlight. In the sleeping area, the wooden slatted frame in perfect symbiosis with the EvoPore HRC mattress ensures extremely restful nights. The kitchen surprises with invisible sophistication: The drawers with soft‐close function can be fully extended, so that every room is used. In addition, the CAZADORA comes up trumps with a robust worktop with HPL coating and a high‐quality three‐burner stove with a stable cast iron grate and deep sink.With six layouts, the new luxury line offers a wide range of possible uses for all types of caravan campers. They are all united by the carefully selected material palette with warm wood tones and the handmade wall panels with a unique photo wall that personalise the living space. Theis the compact solution: a space miracle with low longitudinal beds and an innovative wardrobe and linen cabinet – perfect for couples who prefer to manoeuvre with a small car. Thehas a round seating area at the back and a comfortable double bed on top – and if you prefer two single beds, you can go with theWell advised. The modelinvites you to linger and enjoy with its open line of sight and the large round seating area with CAZADORA’s own multi‐layered upholstery construction for optimal seating comfort. Theis especially designed for families with small children, because the comfortable bunk beds in the rear of the caravan offer the ideal place for little holidaymakers to rest. In total, there is room for five people in this floor plan. InThere is room for four people, but it is equipped with an extensive rear toilet room.Premium Caravaning: With theA BELLINI is launched on the market that sets new standards in year‐round camping. In typical BELLINI style, the new model also impresses with its striking contours and a wealth of practical refinements: the large double bed in the rear and the elaborately manufactured and extended round seating area ensure maximum comfort. And also in the newthe ambient lighting with adjustable reading spots and dimmable awning light strip is a real highlight. But its new interior is almost revolutionary. Equipped with dark wood décor and chic handleless wall units, the furnishings testify to extreme modernity and elegance. The very special highlight is hidden in the kitchen of the caravan, because the stove disappears completely under a stylish worktop and only appears when it is really needed. The innovative feature makes it possible to pull out the stove cover, so that either a comprehensive storage area or a full‐fledged kitchen with 2‐burner gas cooker and sink is available as desired – because there is no sacrifice with luxury.Now even easier: By theandThe engineers at Knaus Tabbert succeeded in saving up to 90kg through various optimizations to the vehicle, such as the use of new lightweight materials. The significantly reduced weight relieves the load on the towing vehicle and now enables a higher payload.The modelsandhave been further refined: The heel décor now completes the interior of the T@B in a light leather look. In addition, the outer flaps for water, electricity, gas, etc. have been equipped with magnets and thus – quite smartly – expanded to include a holding function. The flap no longer has to be held by yourself, but remains open independently thanks to the built‐in magnet. The BASIC and OFFROAD 320 now also come with a compressor refrigerator with a volume of 60 litres as standard.Whether streaming news or your favorite movie, navigating through foreign countries or even for a spontaneous video conference: Fast, reliable internet is also becoming increasingly important when travelling. For this reason, Knaus Tabbert now offers high‐performance LTE and W‐LAN antennas as standard in many models. Thanks to their external installation, they offer an optimal connection to the World Wide Web.For the first time, the VAN TI VANSATION, VAN TI VW VANSATION, L!VE TI PLATINUM SELECTION and L!VE WAVE PLATINUM SLECTION will be equipped with this pioneering technology for the first time in the coming model year. The LTE and Wi‐Fi antennas remain part of the equipment of the VAN TI PLUS PLATINUM SELECTION and VAN WAVE VANSATION.Knaus Tabbert is equipping all motorhomes with new chargers in the 2025 model year. As standard, these are equipped with an integrated charge booster and a temperature sensor for AGM batteries and contain an optimized characteristic curve for charging lithium batteries.