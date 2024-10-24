Successful rental brand RENT AND TRAVEL continues to expand

Knaus Tabbert is expanding RENT AND TRAVEL to two important travel markets in Europe: Customers in the Netherlands and Austria can now also rent motorhomes, camper vans and caravans via RENT AND TRAVEL. The leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles is thus continuing its expansion into other European countries, which began in Italy at the end of last year. Over 3,500 leisure vehicles from the KNAUS, TABBERT, WEINSBERG and T@B brands can now be booked at over 200 stations in Germany, Austria, Italy and the Netherlands.



“Our digital rental brand developed very successfully in recent years. We are now continuing this trend with the expansion of our international portfolio,” explains Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert. “At the same time, renting a motorhome or caravan is often the basis for a purchase decision: around 40 percent of costumers have first tested this type of vacation with a rental vehicle. RENT AND TRAVEL therefore offers us an excellent opportunity to address new customer groups.”



Two important travel markets accessed and preparations for further expansion

With six locations in the Netherlands and four in Austria, RENT AND TRAVEL covers the strategically important regions. This means that RENT AND TRAVEL is also ideally prepared for the upcoming holiday season in these two countries. Further countries are being targeted for 2025.



Focus on customer-friendly digital services

Founded in 2017, the RENT AND TRAVEL brand owes its success to its consistent focus on customer needs through its own customer care team. The multi-award-winning team impresses with perfect advice for new customers and prospective buyers when it comes to choosing their dream vacation vehicle. The simple handling is also very appealing: customers can complete their booking quickly and conveniently online and pay via online payment. The offer is complemented by the RENT AND TRAVEL app, which not only contains booking and check-in functions, but also provides camping fans with information, tips and checklists before and during their trip.

