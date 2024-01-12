Steps ahead: Knaus Tabbert shapes the future of e-Caravanning

Steps ahead: Knaus Tabbert shapes the future of e-CaravanningJandelsbrunn, )
Knaus Tabbert is building on these developments and setting a positive example for the future of electromobility - especially for modern caravanning. Take the KNAUS YASEO, for example, an innovative and state-of-the-art caravan which includes all the disciplines of ambitious vehicle construction: from consistent lightweight design for a reduction in air resistance thanks to the optimised front surface, to the complete electrification of all essential camping functions such as cooking, cooling or heating. In addition, there is a completely new flexibility in living space design, which offers the same convenient functions of much larger vehicles on a comparatively smaller floor area.
In brief: The Knaus Tabbert development team has confidently taken on the challenges of future e-Caravanning with fresh and innovative ideas to significantly reduce the energy consumption of electric towing vehicles and enable practical ranges for the user.
CMT Stuttgart 2024: New products for model year 2024
KNAUS
• TOURER CUV 500 LT and TOURER CUVISION 500 LT: Compact driving, spacious camping. The new Caravan Utility Vehicles redefine the concept of the lifting roof.
• VAN TI PLUS and VAN TI PLUS PLATINUM SELECTION: more comfort + less weight – a significantly improved success model.
• VAN WAVE and VAN WAVE VANSATION based on a VW Crafter chassis – lighter weight, despite all of the new features.
• VAN TI 640 MEG VANSATION: Now based on a VW Crafter chassis.
• New YASEO: Its clever ideas make it unique – the flexible caravan of today, with the electromobility of tomorrow.
• SÜDWIND and SPORT & FUN BLACK SELECTION: Refined in detail.
WEINSBERG
• X-Cursion CUV and X-Cursion CUV EDITION [PEPPER]: Slim like a Bulli, spacious like a WEINSBERG.
• CaraLife: Modern lifestyle in a boldly designed campervan.
• CaraSuite/CaraLoft: More layouts for more variety.
• OWN: Individual design for PEPPER models, based on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis.
TABBERT
• Anniversary: This year, TABBERT is celebrating its 70th birthday.
• SENARA: A new venture into the Premium World. New layout: 550 DMK.
• PANTIGA: The portfolio has been expanded.
Cross-series innovation
• Always at your fingertips: Practical soap and washing-up liquid dispensers from Bluuwater.