Steps ahead: Knaus Tabbert shapes the future of e-Caravanning

Electric is the buzz word of modern mobility. More and more people are opting for cars with alternative power systems. No harmful burning of fossil fuels, fewer local emissions - putting climate protection back on the road. From January to August 2023 alone, almost half of all newly registered vehicles in Germany were equipped with alternative power systems. 614,200 hybrid vehicles were registered in Germany by September last year. This trend is also reflected throughout Europe: In August 2023, for example, registrations of all-electric Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) had a record increase of 118.1 per cent in Europe - this corresponds to 165,165 new vehicle registrations and a market share of 21 per cent in this month alone.

Knaus Tabbert is building on these developments and setting a positive example for the future of electromobility - especially for modern caravanning. Take the KNAUS YASEO, for example, an innovative and state-of-the-art caravan which includes all the disciplines of ambitious vehicle construction: from consistent lightweight design for a reduction in air resistance thanks to the optimised front surface, to the complete electrification of all essential camping functions such as cooking, cooling or heating. In addition, there is a completely new flexibility in living space design, which offers the same convenient functions of much larger vehicles on a comparatively smaller floor area.

In brief: The Knaus Tabbert development team has confidently taken on the challenges of future e-Caravanning with fresh and innovative ideas to significantly reduce the energy consumption of electric towing vehicles and enable practical ranges for the user.



CMT Stuttgart 2024: New products for model year 2024



KNAUS

• TOURER CUV 500 LT and TOURER CUVISION 500 LT: Compact driving, spacious camping. The new Caravan Utility Vehicles redefine the concept of the lifting roof.

• VAN TI PLUS and VAN TI PLUS PLATINUM SELECTION: more comfort + less weight – a significantly improved success model.

• VAN WAVE and VAN WAVE VANSATION based on a VW Crafter chassis – lighter weight, despite all of the new features.

• VAN TI 640 MEG VANSATION: Now based on a VW Crafter chassis.

• New YASEO: Its clever ideas make it unique – the flexible caravan of today, with the electromobility of tomorrow.

• SÜDWIND and SPORT & FUN BLACK SELECTION: Refined in detail.



WEINSBERG

• X-Cursion CUV and X-Cursion CUV EDITION [PEPPER]: Slim like a Bulli, spacious like a WEINSBERG.

• CaraLife: Modern lifestyle in a boldly designed campervan.

• CaraSuite/CaraLoft: More layouts for more variety.

• OWN: Individual design for PEPPER models, based on a Mercedes Sprinter chassis.



TABBERT

• Anniversary: This year, TABBERT is celebrating its 70th birthday.

• SENARA: A new venture into the Premium World. New layout: 550 DMK.

• PANTIGA: The portfolio has been expanded.



Cross-series innovation

• Always at your fingertips: Practical soap and washing-up liquid dispensers from Bluuwater.