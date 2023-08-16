New leadership in marketing and aftersales

With immediate effect, Daniela Jungwirth (30) is now in charge of the Marketing department. She graduated as a Marketing Manager (MBA) also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Communication. Daniela Jungwirth comes from Freyung and has worked for Knaus Tabbert since late 2016. More recently, she has made a decisive contribution as Project Manager to driving forward digitisation within the Marketing team.



Daniela Jungwirth will take over this role from Stephan Petschow, who has decided to move on from the company. He has done so for personal reasons in order to be closer to his family in Munich in the long term, and we have mutually agreed to this decision.



More on this from CEO Gerd Adamietzki: „With regard to Stephan Petschow, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to him for his hard work and wish him all the very best, both professionally as well as on a personal level. At the same time, I am delighted we have appointed an experienced marketing expert in Daniela Jungwirth, who will now take charge of the department and provide new impetus to the Marketing team.”



There have also been some staff changes in Aftersales as well. Roland Huzenlaub (54) is now in charge of the department. Prior to joining Knaus Tabbert, the Business Administration graduate (MBA) from Stuttgart held a number of positions for prestigious companies in the automotive sector and mechanical engineering industry. These include, among others, Mercedes‐Benz, Porsche, Wacker Neuson and Efaflex. He also boasts more than 20 years’ experience in aftersales and customer service. Roland Huzenlaub takes over from Reiner Knödlseder, who will be taking on a different role within the company.



More on this from CEO Gerd Adamietzki: „I would like to express my huge thanks to Reiner Knödlseder for his hard work and commitment to the cause. I look forward to continuing to work with him. At the same time, I hope that Roland Huzenlaub gets off to a good start and enjoys the very best of luck in this critical position for our company.”