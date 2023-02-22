Knaus Tabbert AG: Supervisory Board renews Management Board contracts of Gerd Adamietzki (CSO) and Werner Vaterl (COO)

Supervisory Board relies on continuity / Both management board contracts extended by five years

At its last meeting, the Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert approved the renewal of the Management Board contracts of Gerd Adamietzki (CSO) and Werner Vaterl (COO). Both contracts expire on July 31, 2023. Both board members have now been appointed for a period of five years, i.e. until July 31, 2028. These two decisions honored the successful work of Adamietzki and Vaterl in recent years.



Dr. Esther Hackl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG, commented on the contract extensions: "Gerd Adamietzki and Werner Vaterl, both proven experts in the caravanning industry, have made a significant contribution to the success of Knaus Tabbert in recent years. Against the background of the targeted growth course, the continuity in the company management is an important factor for the further success story of the group and the positioning of Knaus Tabbert on the caravan market.



We are pleased to be able to continue to rely on the expertise of the two top managers."