CARAVAN SALON 2024: Successful trade fair days for Knaus Tabbert - public interest exceeds expectations

● Form of travel still in vogue
● Knaus Tabbert again the largest exhibitor
● KNAUS SUN I 900 LEG takes 1st place in the “Golden Motorhome” readers' poll
● Successful launch of the XPERIAN brand

After ten days, the doors of CARAVAN SALON Düsseldorf, the world's most important caravanning trade fair, closed on Sunday afternoon. This year's visitor numbers once again testify to the great interest shown by the public: 255,000 people from 69 countries visited the trade fair with a total of 778 exhibitors. The brands of Knaus Tabbert AG, the largest exhibitor, benefited across the board. The positive mood in the halls is also reflected in the sales figures, which once again reached an impressive level this year. The proportion of first-time visitors was exceptionally high this year, which underlines the fact that vacation trips with recreational vehicles continue to enjoy increasing popularity.

Knaus Tabbert was the largest exhibitor at the CARAVAN SALON. In Halls 1 and 4 alone, Knaus Tabbert presented over 170 vehicles and innovations from the KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B and WEINSBERG brands on an area of over 15,000 square meters. The company's own rental brand RENT AND TRAVEL also presented its range. In the luxury segment, MORELO presented its large portfolio with new models in Hall 5.

Gerd Adamietzki, Chief Sales Officer of Knaus Tabbert AG, draws an all-round positive conclusion at the end of the leading trade fair: “The CARAVAN SALON was a complete success. The number of visitors in our halls and the interest in our products exceeded expectations. We are very pleased with the positive feedback from our dealers and customers. The CARAVAN SALON Düsseldorf provides us with the ideal conditions to present ourselves and inspire more people with our innovative products and this fascinating form of vacationing.”

Knaus Tabbert was also once again honored by the magazine AUTO BILD REISEMOBIL. Readers voted the KNAUS SUN I 900 LEG the winner in the category of integrated motorhomes. Knaus Tabbert is delighted about this clear proof of confidence in the flagship of the KNAUS brand's model portfolio.

As a surprising highlight of the CARAVAN SALON, the public in Hall 1 also experienced the launch of a new brand: XPERIAN. Under this name, Knaus Tabbert outlined a preview of exciting and innovative products that are set to define new standards in the industry. The futuristic-looking exhibition stand was very popular and attracted many curious visitors. Knaus Tabbert announced that XPERIAN as a brand will focus on customers and their individual interests and needs.

Knaus Tabbert AG

Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe. The company’s headquarters are located in Jandelsbrunn, Germany. Its other locations can be found in Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld in Germany and in Nagyoroszi in Hungary.

The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. In the year 2023 it generated sales of 1.44 billion euros with its KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO brands and the RENT AND TRAVEL rental service, had over 4000 employees and produced more than 30,000 leisure vehicles.

